Riverton man charged with aggravated assault in Laramie

According to law enforcement officials in Albany County, a Riverton man faces a suspected crime after a police investigation.

At around 12:15 p.m. on January 26, 2020, Laramie police officers reported that they were on a routine patrol and watched people arguing at the intersection between 2nd and Ivinson.

The police said they stopped to investigate. As a result, 25-year-old Riverton resident Arhen T. Wempen was arrested and charged with serious bodily harm and battery.

Wempen’s guarantee has not yet been settled and he is being held in the Albany County Detention Center.

No further details of the incident have been released by Laramie PD.

Aggravated assault and battery are a crime that can be punished with a prison sentence of no more than ten years.

Any person listed or arrested is presumed innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Albany District Attorney’s Office.