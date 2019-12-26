Rivers Calls for Reports on Kawhi's Free Agency as an "Empty Story"

Loading...

The Clippers and Lakers showdown on Christmas Day was always a big deal. Two teams of stars share an arena and both try to prove that they are the top contender for the Western Conference. In a report from The Athletic, add that Kawhi Leonard's camp had unusual requirements as part of the free agency process, which included a private plane, and there was an additional drama related to a highly anticipated matchup affected.

One of the most common questions after the report came out was: If Leonard is playing for the Clippers, does that mean that they have met these unusual requirements? We know they were examined over the summer and the Clippers denied they had broken the rules, but the recent report raised some of these concerns about them. Athletic's Joe Vardon followed up on the previous report and asked Clipper's coach Doc Rivers about it, although Rivers doesn't seem to like the story at all.

Rivers said he hadn't read the report, but "It's a pretty empty story. There's nothing there." How would he know? In any case, he also said: “You investigate every year. I don't know why that's new. Every year someone signs, there will be an investigation. It's good. The key is clear when you are done. As far as I know, I don't think we were the only ones. The NBA examined six teams. I do not know that. But I know there was more than one. We should. We have to do that and make sure things are done right. The NBA said it was. "

Rivers claim that several teams were examined in the summer, which is interesting because you're wondering how many teams operate as the NBA feels they don't follow the rules. You've focused more on tampering in the summer, and you can argue that the Leonard Free Agency's situation has played a big role in highlighting these changes – along with those like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, which ended before the moratorium phase began were reported.

It is worth noting that Vardon reported that six teams were not investigated, as Rivers claimed, and Vardon also noted that the clippers were freed from allegations regarding Leonard's uncle's claims. As for the NBA, the clippers didn't break any rules in the CBA when it came to signing Leonard. Knowing this, it is understandable why Rivers is frustrated having to process what is now an old story for him. According to Rivers, the clippers were deleted. So why is she picked up again shortly before her biggest game of the season?

While it's understandable why Rivers feels this way, it's less about whether they broke the CBA than about manipulating the whole thing. Between Clippers 'persecution of Leonard, Lakers' persecution of Anthony Davis, and the NBA's new focus on manipulation, it's worth discussing some of these old transactions that took place over the summer. They have a direct impact on the future of the NBA and that needs to be discussed.