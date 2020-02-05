Riverdale’s new musical episode is Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Curtain call! RiverdaleThe next musical episode has been unveiled, and this time they are recording it Hedwig and the Angry Inch. After semi-disastrous productions of Carrie and Heathers the past two seasons – someone actually died during the Carrie production – Kevin wants to breathe new life into the Riverdale High variety show in the coming episode. When Mr. Honey, however, prohibits them from performing the musical, the students gather and sing their hearts out. According to the description of the episode there is also a “forbidden showmance” that starts to flourish.

The musical, which premiered its off-Broadway in 1998, tells the story of an East German gender queer who is the lead singer of a rock band. In 2001, Hedwig and the Angry Inch was turned into a movie with the musical’s writer, John Cameron Mitchell, and in 2014 made his Broadway debut with Neil Patrick Harris as the lead actor.

“Musical episodes have become an annual tradition Riverdale, but this year we wanted to try something different, “said the show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.” When we heard that, Stephen Trask (the composer of Hedwig) was a fan of Riverdale, we thought – is there a way we can do it Hedwig and still connect with the stories we tell? During a deep dive, we came up with a cool way to use classic songs like “Wicked Little Town” and “Midnight Radio” that were perfectly logical and simply amazing and iconic. And bonus, Hedwig is literally the favorite musical of Cole (Sprouse)! ”

It’s happening!! #Riverdale meets Berlin! Our musical this year is the iconic HEDWIG and the ANGRY INCH! Hope to do justice to these great songs !! 🔥🏆🕺🎟🎭🎼🎹🎸🌈⭐️ pic.twitter.com/lTGSu4xWn9

– RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) January 28, 2020

So who plays the title character in the production of Riverdale High? While Kevin’s name first appears on the call sheet, the rest of the characters are also mentioned as playing Hedwig. It also looks like former Pussycats Valerie and Melody will participate in the production. Catch all the excitement when the musical episode is broadcast on Wednesday, April 8 at 8:00 PM. on the CW.