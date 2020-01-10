Loading...

The fourth season of Riverdale has just started. It airs on Wednesday night on The CW in the US and lands on Netflix for fans in the UK on Thursday morning.

This new season will have 22 episodes … but what does the future look like for the wild and crazy series afterwards?

Will there be a Riverdale season 5? When will it be released?

Yes! The CW announced in January 2020 that it had ordered Riverdale’s fifth season – its noiristic, often unusual teen drama series based on long-standing Archie comics.

You can expect it to be in Premiere October 2020, based on the pattern of the twenty-fourth seasons.

The CW will also launch Riverdale’s first spin-off, Katy Keene, who “follows the life and love of four legendary Archie comic characters – including fashion legend Katy Keene (played by Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale) – as she chasing her twenty dreams in New York City. “

Katy Keene’s official resume continues: This musical dramedy records the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to gain a foothold on Broadway, on the runway, and in the recording studio. “

This could only be the beginning of an expansion for the Riverdale universe – although CW President Mark Pedowitz insisted in August 2019 that there are currently no spin-offs in development, he said the network is “always open when Roberto (Aguirre -Sacasa, Riverdale Showrunner) comes in and talks about other Riverdale characters ”.

On the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, Pedowitz also called Riverdale one of three shows – along with the carefree crime series In The Dark and the sports drama All American – that now dominated the network. “With Supernatural, we switched from a female network, 11 and 12, to a more male network in 2010. Now we have turned a little away from Riverdale, All American and In the Dark.”