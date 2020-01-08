Loading...

(photo via YouTube)

Riverdale has been renewed by the CW for a fifth season. the Archie Comics the adaptation was renewed early yesterday. In addition, the CW also called for a split of Riverdale Katy Keene to receive 13 additional scripts. Katy Keene is scheduled to premiere on February 6.

The fourth season of Riverdale is currently airing on the CW, while the cast is filming the second half of the season. No other details have been confirmed, but we can hope to see season five in October 2020.

Read more: Halsey “Manic” world tour adds dates with PVRIS, blackbear, more

The CW has granted early renewal to its entire list of scripted programs. Batwoman and Nancy Drew, All American, Black Lightning, Charmed, DC’S Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Legacies, Riverdale, Roswell, New Mexico and Supergirl have all been renewed.

The fourth season of Riverdale is currently airing and follows all of our favorites in their final year. The show was sent to Twitter to announce its early renewal by the CW.

This city never misses mysteries. #Riverdale has been renewed for season 5! pic.twitter.com/dFMNDLuR3Y

– Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) January 7, 2020

With season four taking place in the gang’s last year, fans are wondering what will happen with season five. Will the gang go to college? Will something in Riverdale force them to stay? Everything is pure speculation because we have not even finished the fourth season yet.

The Katy Keene spin-off series stars Lucy Hale (Pretty little Liars). This is a strong vote of confidence on the part of the CW considering that the program has not yet been broadcast. It is planned to do so on February 06. Katy Keene follows the lives of four Archie Comics characters as they navigate the struggles and successes of chasing their dreams in New York.

Read more: Bonnaroo announces first headliner in 18 years sparks discussions

As noted, Riverdale is currently airing its fourth season which started in October 2019. It started with the characters looking for Jughead, but they have little to no clue about what could have happened to him.

However, he later reveals that he may be buried alive somewhere, but who really knows.

In addition to Jughead’s disappearance, we see Betty being hit in the head with a gun by an unknown attacker, who has little context. Additionally, Veronica finds herself in trouble again, and although the extent of her latest scandal is unclear, we know it cannot be good.

If you’re far behind, watch the Riverdale season four trailer below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2px382OpYU (/ integrated)

What do you think will happen in the fifth season of Riverdale? Let us know in the comments below!

See more: 25 scary children’s films that completely destroyed our childhood

Coraline (2009)