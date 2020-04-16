Riverdale honors Luke Perry in Hedwig Musical Episode

Image source: The CW

Gone, but not forgotten. On April 15 Riverdale honored the late and great Luke Perry, aka Fred Andrews, during her Hedwig and the Angry Inch musical episode. The chapter focuses on how our favorite students at Riverdale High are preparing for the school’s annual diversity show, including our red-hearted star, Archie. He immediately signs up for the event, with the band name The Archies, and joins Betty, Jughead and Veronica to perform alongside him.

Back at home, Archie practices his guitar until a string breaks. He enters the garage and finds Fred’s old guitar used in his former band, The Fred Heads. It’s a touching moment, though Riverdale gives us another tear-jerker later in the episode when Archie and Betty comfort each other after getting into arguments with Veronica and Jughead. Archie shows that participating in the variety show felt connected to his father. “When I saw that sign-up sheet, I flew back to the other year,” he says. “I stood on stage freeing from stage fright until I saw my dad. And suddenly I could just play. He gave me the biggest hug afterwards.” Betty then responds, “He was so proud of you. He was always as happy as you played.” Archie continues Fred’s guitar in the final song, “Midnight Radio.”

Image source: The CW

Sadly, Perry died at the age of 52 in March 2019 after a major attack. Back in October, Riverdale honored him in her season four premiere, entitled “In Memoriam.” It turns out that Fred died in a hit-and-run accident that happened after he stopped to help a stranded motorist, played by Perry’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Shannen Doherty. The series is continuing to sprinkle in tributes to Perry, and this latest tribute is another one that is right Riverdalethe best dad.