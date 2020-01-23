Riverdale and Katy Keene Crossover Episode Photos

Veronica Lodge leaves Riverdale’s trials and tribulations to return to its old stomping ground in NYC! Not permanent, of course, only for a wonderful crossover episode in which the star of is introduced Riverdalecoming spin-off series, Katy Keene.

Lucy Hale’s titular character will be guest star on the February 5 episode of Riverdale in which Veronica (Camila Mendes) returns to NYC and meets her old friend. In one of the recently released photos, the two young women are holding hands during a serious-looking chat in a bar. She shows another in Lacy’s, the department store where Katy Keene works fantastic. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, both Katy and Veronica look so chic that they give the original New York queen bee a chance for their money!

Executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi announced the crossover episode for the first time in December, with Aguirre-Sacasa also posting a film behind the scenes on its Twitter page.

The news is out! Veronica is going to NYC and #Katykeene is coming to #Riverdale! So enthusiastic for our first #Archiverse crossover !! ❤️🎁💎📸✈️🎭🏆🔥👗👠🧶💃🏻👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xXVMBTnltq

– RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) December 4, 2019

“Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super fun to do a crossover that brought Veronica to Katy’s world – New York City – and established Katy in the Riverdale universe, “Aguirre-Sacasa and Grassi said in a statement. ” For our first Riverdale / Katy crossover, we can’t be more excited that old friends Veronica and Katy – Cami and Lucy – have fun and heart-to-heart! “

We have to admit, we already love it! View all the photos we’ve received from the Archieverse crossover episode that lies ahead of us and make sure you get ready for the Veronica / Katy reonica on February 5. Then watch the premiere of Katy Keene on February 6!