Rival tuners got involved at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020 for over minutes of spinning

A guide to auto nerds in Japan, an inside look at auto culture in Japan.

The Tokyo Auto Salon is a show that always delivers a bright light, crazy builds, loud cars and occasionally loud egos. TAS2020 was my sixth time at Japan’s largest tuner show and in the past few years the cars have been in the spotlight. However, when packing after the last day of this year’s Auto Salon, two of the biggest names in Japan’s aftermarket scene collided, creating a scene I hadn’t seen before.

At the end of the TAS, the Lamborghini at the Boom Craft booth, which produce the weirdly loud Star Dropper exhaust, host a show every year for those who are still close after the show ends as they leave the exhibition halls. There is nothing wrong with that, they give something back to their fans that they can share on social media later in the evening.

What made this year a little different was that they started turning their motors before the exit gates opened. Better yet, not everyone had started packing and some were still having their last team meetings. Hall 8, where the Boom Craft booth was located, also featured other big names like Toyota, Subaru and Liberty Walk. I was over at the Toyota booth and took some last minute photos of the wonderful Yaris GR-4 when it all collapsed.

The Lambos at the Boom Craft booth started spinning and pulled a huge crowd around them. That’s okay, then everything is as usual. Everyone assumed that they would set off. Instead, they kept turning. After about three minutes of uninterrupted driving from the around half a dozen V12s at their booth, the confusion and disapproval were felt throughout the hall. It was almost palpable. Everyone around me at the Toyota booth, mostly Toyota employees, seemed amazed at what was going on. When the crews tried to pack up the elaborate displays on different production stands, communication with each other became almost impossible because six extremely loud V12s were continuously rotating for minutes.

After five minutes, most people thought it was over the top, but the Lambos kept going. The crowd around their cars grew as more smartphones picked up the noise. There was a lot of noise. Imagine the volume of 72 raging Italian cylinders turning simultaneously in a closed room. At least it provides great content on Instagram / Twitter / Snapchat / Tik Tok.

The thing about Boom Craft is that many of the cars at their booth are part of the “Morohoshi family”. These guys rely on Morohoshi-san, their fearsome leader who likes to play the role of a faux yakuza member to strengthen his image. Morohoshi built his image as the “bad boy” of Lamborghini customization and brought his wild Diablo to Italy in 2013 for Lamborghini’s 50th anniversary.

Don’t get me wrong – I respect what Morohoshi did to Lamborghinis. He shows a different side as a supercar owner by taking an already crazy supercar and making it even crazier. He’s the guy who carried the LED-clad trend to these Italian exotics, and his crew followed suit. Love it or hate it, it makes people talk. Similar to Hall 8 around 6.30 p.m.

The Liberty Walk crew was in the middle of their last team talk after the success of their appearance at TAS2020. They had presented their new LB silhouette kit for the R35 and a new widebody kit for the Honda NSX NA1 and their special surprise: the Super Silhouette-inspired R34 with an L-series engine replacement. This was without a doubt a highlight of this year’s TAS for me. Translating Tomica’s legendary Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5 racing car into a more modern body seemed a snap. I would have expected it to be an R35, which makes the choice of an R34 base car even more shocking.

It must have been towards the end of Kato-san’s speech, the big boss of Liberty Walk, when he had had enough of the filming and went to the boom craft guys to ask them to stop filming. In context, Kato-san and Morohoshi were never best friends. They kept a distance from each other, although some members of the Morohoshi family had Liberty Walk kits in their cars. Morohoshi himself was absent throughout the debacle, but Kato went to face the head of Boom Craft and IIda-san asked her to stop shooting and apologize to him. According to testimony, Kato went and grabbed the driver of a Lamborghini and tried to pull him out of the car. This caused some of the boom craft people to come over to face Kato, which resulted in his Liberty Walk army consisting of about 30 members standing between them and Kato.

The witness videos posted on Twitter and YouTube tell the Boom Craft guys apologize to the Liberty Walk crew, but Kato didn’t. Videos of the incident quickly spread to the Japanese Internet, and Internet users disagreed who was wrong.

“Precious event is ruined”

Regardless, it didn’t look good for Kato-san, whose cars are known to say “Imagine all people who live in peace.” Two days after the incident, Kato-san posted an apology on his Instagram page, citing his reaction. This was in part due to several shows and events being canceled due to anti-social behavior, as demonstrated by the Lambos. Liberty Walk was not entirely clean after the R34 Super Silhouette was unveiled to demonstrate the L-Series engine swap, they gave viewers a few turns. Granted, it didn’t take longer than 7 minutes.

Kato’s apology on Instagram says, “I’m not an honor student. I will not be an honorary student, I want to keep an eye on the basic moral of the adults and try to become a role model for children and young people. Many auto events across the country have been canceled due to such selfish overkill. “

When it was all over, we saw Kato-san and the big bosses from Boom Craft talking to each other. The Tokyo Auto Salon Association also spoke with Liberty Walk and Boom Craft after the incident. It is still unclear whether this will affect TAS next year. Maybe it was just a serious warning. Both brands attract an enormous amount of TAS, although Liberty Walk is much larger and more popular when you have to go.

The move from Liberty Walk to LBWK and the transition to a mainstream brand was not unintentional. Despite all of his controversial creations, Kato-san has taken the right steps to make Liberty Walk one of the most recognizable tuner names in the world. Working with the right clothing, model car and other goods retailers, he has made Liberty Walk a brand. Cleaning up their image from the roots of the rebel bosozoku was one of the most meticulous steps to get Liberty Walk onto the global stage. Kato-san hasn’t forgotten where he started, the youngest R34 Silhouette show car is proof of that, but it seems he is literally struggling with and distancing himself from the noisy “outlaws” to do the right thing do as it was for his picture.

Likewise, the boom craft people who press the buttons at TAS benefit from their image and brand because they do not comply with the norm. Whatever the reason, it will be interesting to see whether this beef is only TAS or whether it will reappear at future events. I suspect that after the TAS incident, there will be several conflicting Japanese Lamborghini owners deciding whether to support Liberty Walk or Boom Craft.

I like to hear a car as often as the next person, but there is a time and place for it. It’s not part of doing it in a closed room while people are still trying to work. Trying to physically remove a person from their car for any reason is neither cool nor a fight with someone while 30 members of your crew surround them. I just hope that this won’t affect future Tokyo auto salons and auto shows in Japan since the TAS2020 was actually pretty decent.