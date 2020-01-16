Rittich's 35-save performance powers Flames beyond Leafs 2-1 in a paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Andersen made important saves on Elias Lindholm and T.J. Brodie overtime, while Rittich Kasperi has stopped Kapanen twice.

Down 1-0 through two periods, the Leafs tied things up on their fourth power play of the night when John Tavares Nylander, who had reached that position at the lip of Rittich’s fold on Noah Hanifin, found to be home at the age of 21 at 8.35 a.m. to tip.

Nylander was born in Calgary when his father was a member of the Flames and almost later gave Toronto the first lead as he walked around Oliver Kylington, but Rittich was there to save his defender.

After Calgary was unable to gain his own advantage with less than eight minutes to go, Rittich robbed Auston Matthews – the Flames are the only NHL team against which the center failed to register a goal in its career – on a 2-on -1 to keep things the same.

Ryan opened the score at 7:34 of the second when he surrounded Travis Hamonic’s point shot for his ninth.

Toronto closed later in the period when Rittich made a nice save on Nylanders tip of a Travis Dermott ride.

The Calgary netminder, who was named Tuesday for his first all-star game to replace the injury to Darcy Kuemper in Arizona, was again busy with a padstop on Kapanen before stretching to refuse Andreas Johnsson in the rebound.

Andersen, who also goes to the all-star game in St. Louis, refused Mikael Backlund with the glove on the other side to keep his team within one to 40 minutes.

The Flames saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Monday in a 2-0 defeat to the Canadiens in Montreal. The Leafs stopped an ugly 0-2-1 period – one that gave them 17 combined goals – with a 7-4 win over the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Rittich, a non-scholar 27-year-old, defeated the Leafs 4-2 in Calgary on December 12 – the last time their powerful attack for Thursday was held under three goals.

Toronto played its second game minus star defender Morgan Rielly, who this week along with fellow top-4 blue liner Jake Muzzin came on the shelf with a broken foot that was expected to keep him out until March 10.

The Leafs and Flames, each of which still has a match for a nine-day break with the league-mandate bye week and all-star game, had a few chances in a scoreless scoop.

Kapanen forced Rittich in a decent glove to save from moments of distance as part of an early Toronto. Rittich then stopped a one-timer from Tyson Barrie’s stick, while Sean Monahan Andersen was left to his own mercy to shoot wide.

Notes: Toronto hosts Chicago on Saturdays while Calgary is in Ottawa. … Tkachuk, embroiled in a word fight with Edmonton Oilers ahead of Zack Kassian since the testy Battle of Alberta confrontation Saturday, refused to continue things after Thursday’s morning skate. Kassian was suspended for two matches by the NHL for jumping Tkachuk after rocking him with two crunching body check on the weekend. The NHL saw no problem with both hits, but Kassian called the contact “predatory,” adding that he has “a long memory.” Tkachuk would not bite when asked about the comments in Toronto. “We are not talking about them now,” Tkachuk said of the Oilers. “We play them somewhere after (the all-star) break. You can ask us then. “That competition is scheduled for January 29 – the first night Kassian is eligible to return to Edmonton.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 16, 2020.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press