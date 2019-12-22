Rita Ora prepares for the new year in a bikini

Loading...

Rita Ora does not let the winter sadness turn off her Christmas spirit.

The 29-year-old singer and actress shared on Instagram on Friday that she is "grateful and ready for 2020," while posing with a blue blouse and bikini at St. Barths.

"The holidays begin now," Ora began, before listing her highlights of the year, which included "A world tour, a television show, 5 campaigns, some magazines cover 4 music videos, preparing for 2020."

She continued: “I launched my own tequila @prosperotequila that ranked in the top 10 the first year! (number 7) won an AMA Latino award with my daughters Anita and Sofia for RIP to the BS! "

Ora, along with Sofía Reyes and Anitta, won the 2019 Latin American Music Award for favorite video for "R.I.P."

On Saturday, Ora continued her swimsuit fashion show, modeling a revealing silver number for her followers.

"The captain says: please do not wear anything bright, it will attract the fish. I," he joked.

It is not clear if Ora's latest looks are approved by the mother.

