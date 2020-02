Risk of Wuhan coronavirus relatively low in Massachusetts, officials say

Updated: 7:35 PM EST February 1, 2020

Hide transcript

Show transcript

HOSPITAL FROM SOUTH COAST. PETER IS LIVE IN THE NEWS ROOM. >>> SHUN, THAT DOCTOR KEEPING HEALTH DEPARTMENT MESSAGES ABOUT THE RELATIVE LOW. HE SAYS THAT THERE ARE ONLY EIGHT CONFIRMED CASES IN THE UNITED STATES, WHICH HAVE A POPULATION OF MORE THAN 300 MILLION, so it is no reason for panic, he says. BUT HE SAYS MORE CASES HERE AND HERE IN MASSACHUSETTS. NOW, IF HE SAYS THAT THE SPEED PERCENTAGE IS 2%, IT IS RELATIVELY HIGH, THIS IS STILL TREATABLE. THE LOCAL MAN WHO CONTRACTED IS NO LONGER SYMPTOMS, AND HE IS KNOWN AT HOME. THE BIG QUESTION REMAINS FOR HOW, HOW LONG, I REMAIN SOMETHING. IT IS A DEMAND FOR PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS WORKING VERY GOOD, BUT THIS IS SOMETHING THAT THEY ARE PREPARED FOR. >> I DO NOT WANT TO BE CRITICAL, BECAUSE WE ARE USING AN INFECTION THAT POTENTIALLY CAN SPREAD THE WORLD. AND WE KNOW THAT PEOPLE HAVE THIS. MY INSTINCTS ARE THAT MORE THAN ONE PERSON IN MASSACHUSETTS IS NOW GOOD, NOW HOPE IS THE MOST DATE MILD AND WE DO NOT SEE MUCH TRANSMISSION, BUT WE CANNOT EXPECT THAT WE HAVE NOT SEEN CASES OF WUHAN COMING IN MASSACHUSETTS. >> The reporter: NOW THERE IS ALSO A QUESTION IN WHICH THE CYPRUS CAN BE ORIGINATED. THE DOCTOR SAYS – WHERE VIRUS CAN RECEIVE. THE DOCK SORE SAYS THAT IT MAY HAVE BEEN FROM BATS AND HAVE INFECTED ANOTHER ANIMAL AND THAN A MAN. THE OVERWARDING MESSAGE TOGETHER IS NOT TOO PANIC, SHE SAYS THE C.D.C. HAS A HUGE TASK ON HIS HANDS. THEY HAVE TAKEN A GREAT JOB TODAY. LIFE

Risk of Wuhan coronavirus relatively low in Massachusetts, officials say

Updated: 7:35 PM EST February 1, 2020

A doctor says that there is no reason to panic, but that he also expects more cases throughout the country and in the state.

A doctor says that there is no reason to panic, but that he also expects more cases throughout the country and in the state.

.