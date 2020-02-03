Rising Seas: Record warmth on the ‘Doomsday Glacier’ waterline

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

The Thwaites Glacier in western Antarctica is one of the glaciers that will be most at risk of collapse in the next century and is therefore nicknamed the “doomsday glacier”. Scientists have been examining the glacier with growing concern over the past decade. We have learned a lot about the interaction between the glacier and the bedrock on which it sits. Unfortunately, most of what they learned was threatening – and today’s news is no exception.

In January, scientists drilled a hole more than 600 meters deep into the Thwaites glacier for the first time. The aim was to measure what is happening under the glacier at the baseline – the point at which the glacier changes from resting on the bedrock to resting on / in the water. Ice that is already in the water does not have much of an impact on sea level when it melts. The only thing that happens is a phase change from solid to fluid. On the other hand, the ice that was previously inland is a net addition to the system and has a corresponding effect on the rise in sea level.

The speed of the glacial melt is not only influenced by the ambient temperature or the solar radiation. The interaction between warmer seawater and colder sea ice on the ground line has a significant impact. If warmer water accumulates under the glacier, it can hollow out under the glacier. This is exactly what the researchers found on Thwaites last year when they discovered a cave two-thirds the size of Manhattan and almost two hundred meters high under the glacier. Now they found that the water that comes in contact with the glacier at the baseline is more than two degrees warmer than the glacier itself. They would expect the water to be a little warmer – it’s liquid – but this is a larger deviation than expected.

The problem with this type of melt is that it can dramatically increase the amount of glacier exposed to warm water, as the following picture shows:

If the glacier was thicker, the earthing line was directly under the ledge shown. As the ice thinned, water flowed past it and penetrated much further inland than before. Finding warm water at the junction between the ground and ice suggests that this type of change could occur under the glacier.

“The fact that this warm water has just been recorded by our team along a section of the Thwaites base zone where we know the glacier is melting suggests that there may be an unstoppable retreat that can have a tremendous impact has the global sea level rise. ” notes David Holland, director of the Environmental Fluid Dynamics Laboratory at New York University and professor at the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at NYU.

To measure this information, the team used Icefin, a diving drone that was supposed to collect information that no one could dare. The vehicle swam almost two kilometers from the drilling site directly to the iceberg’s earthing zone to record the measurements.

None of the data collected indicates that the Thwaites Glacier has reached a critical melting point at which the decline suddenly begins to accelerate. However, the terrain beneath the glaciers is known to be difficult to examine, as hundreds of meters of ice are stacked on it. The Thwaites Glacier has contributed around four percent to sea level rise since the dawn of the industrial age, but is not the most vulnerable or fast-melting glacier in Antarctica. This award goes to the Pine Island Glacier, which shows evidence of an even more precarious location, where the base of the glacier lies on a rock below sea level. This implies that there is no geological feature that prevents water from penetrating under the glacier and reaching deep into its bottom.

If you are wondering how high the bedrock could be below sea level, I would like to introduce you to a new cool function of our planet: the isostatic rebound. Ice is incredibly heavy and the weight of ice sheets can even depress a continent-sized rock sheet. When the ice sheets melt and it becomes therapy, the continental craton becomes less depressed. You can see evidence of this effect at the Bathurst Inlet in Nunavut:

Much of Antarctic rock is currently below sea level due to the weight of its glaciers, including what appears to be Pine Island. We know that under the glaciers there are streams and rivers as well as subglacial lakes like Lake Vostok. I doubt that the scientists on the expedition were surprised to find such warm water under the glacier. However, it is an undesirable sign of how fragile the western Antarctic ice sheet could be in the coming decades.

Above: Cavity Camp on the Thwaites Glacier. Photo credit: Ted Scambos

