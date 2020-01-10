Rising pork prices keep inflation in China high for 7 years paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

China produces and consumes two-thirds of the world’s pork, but the stock fell when the authorities destroyed pigs and blocked shipments to contain an outbreak of African swine fever that was confirmed in August 2018. Farmers have reduced herds.

Global pork prices have risen as Chinese importers buy more from Canada, Europe and other suppliers.

Beijing announced in September that it would lift punitive rates for American pork and soybeans during the trade war with Washington. That would ease the pressure on Chinese pig farmers who use soy as animal feed.

The US Department of Agriculture predicted in October that Chinese pork production would fall by 25% in 2020 compared to a year earlier. The predicted gap of 12 million tonnes would be equal to almost the entire US annual production.

Authorities destroyed 390,000 pigs last year and a total of 1.2 million since the outbreak began, the Ministry of Agriculture reported Wednesday.

Predictors expect the shortages to persist because many Chinese farmers have stopped breeding pigs and others will need time to rebuild their herds.

Joe McDonald, The Associated Press