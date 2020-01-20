Increasing income differentials weaken confidence in capitalism worldwide, according to a survey by the PR agency Edelman before the elite meeting in the Swiss ski area Davos.

Among those interviewed in the Monday report, 56% believed that despite another year of solid economic growth and nearly full employment, capitalism was doing more harm than good in many industrialized countries.

The blatant statement could cause a stir among business leaders and political leaders on the way to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

“We live in a paradox of trust,” said Richard Edelman, Edelman’s CEO, who has been running his trust survey for 20 years. “Since we started measuring trust, economic growth has strengthened trust.”

Although this relationship between economic growth and confidence in the system remains in developing areas such as the Middle East and Asia, the survey has shown that increasing inequality in many rich countries has weakened confidence in capitalism.

“Fears suppress hope, and the long-held assumptions about hard work leading to upward mobility are now invalid,” said Edelman.

Corruption, corporate misconduct and bad news weaken trust, Edelman said, as do fears about automation in the workplace, lack of training, immigration and the gig economy. According to the survey, 83% of employees worldwide are concerned about their work.

Corporations and NGOs are the institutions people trust most when it comes to global issues. This is a blow to governments shaped by populist and partisan politics.

Climate issues are among the most important, and entrepreneurs can no longer put consumers’ concerns aside because brands can tarnish quickly if they are classified as unethical.

“There is a growing risk that brands will prevail, and CEOs have a mandate from customers and employees to act,” said Edelman.

Most recently, Laurence Fink, CEO of BlackRock, said that his company, which manages approximately $ 7 trillion for investors, will focus on climate change and sustainability in its investment approach. And after protesting its activities in a branch in Switzerland, Credit Suisse has announced that it will no longer invest in new coal-fired power plants.

The consumer goods giant Unilever, manufacturer of Sure Deoderants or Comfort fabric softeners, promised to halve the use of new plastic by 2025.

“Business is a catalyst for change,” said Edelman.

The survey included 30-minute online interviews in 28 countries between October 19 and November 18 with more than 34,000 people worldwide.

