Rising carbon prices led to a decrease in German emissions in 2019

BERLIN – Greenhouse gas emissions in Germany fell sharply last year, so that the country’s climate target for 2020 is again within reach.

A report by the Agora Energiewende think tank on Tuesday concluded that emissions in 2019 fell by 6.5% compared to the year before, which corresponds to 50 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Analysts said the decrease was caused by the rising carbon dioxide price on the European emissions trading system, which meant that utilities had to burn less coal.

Energy from renewable sources also reached a new high in 2019, with 42.6% of gross energy consumption in Germany compared to 38.2% the year before.

Germany would miss its 2020 target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, compared to 1990, to just over 750 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. But the latest figures show that Germany’s emissions reached 811 million tonnes in 2019, which means that a similar fall in the coming year could put Germany back on track to reach its short-term objective.

The report’s authors said heating and transportation emissions increased last year, partly due to the increasing use of fuel-hungry SUVs.

They also noted that the expansion of wind farms in 2019 collapsed due to a lack of available space for new turbines. The authors said that the government must quickly resolve a political dispute about wind turbine building rules if the country wants to achieve its medium-term goal of reducing emissions by 55% by 2030.

