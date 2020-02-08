Rise Up – Diversity in Medicine conference

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

The Brody School of Medicine organized a medical conference focused on diversity.

Elementary by college students were present at the conference, all focused on different topics.

Students during the hands-on sessions, learn about the body and medical practices.

“Our Rise Up conference is a conference that offers students with a disadvantage that are diverse in nature, opportunities to figure out how to become a health professional,” said Dr. Cedric Bright.

“Whether it is a doctor, dentist or nurse, or occupational therapy. All the different disciplines that we are trying to demonstrate today.”

Dr. Bright is the Associate Dean of Admissions at The Brody School of Medicine.

He said that although it is their first year of hosting, students seemed to be very interested.

“They are excited, they are engaged. I have not seen them on their phone yet. Imagine that. We are very excited about the way they respond to our event today.”

Not all students who attended the conference were interested in medicine.

Dr. Bright used an acronym called G.R.I.N.D. what goals, reason, information, network and discipline means.

He says that although they hoped to persuade students into the medical profession, that acronym is not unique to medicine … it’s unique to success and life.