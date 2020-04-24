RISE SKYWALKER Ending the Lowest Profit of the Latest Trilogy – GeekTyrant

If Lucasfilm and Disney did things right from the start, here’s the latest Star Wars the trilogy should have continued to gain momentum before the final film became the biggest, best and most successful film in the trilogy. As you all know, that’s not what we got.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It should have been an epic conclusion to the Skywalker Saga, but in the end, it disappointed many fans and just kind of fizzled out. It’s a shame, but from the beginning there was no clear vision of where the creative teams wanted the story to go so all the chapters felt disconnected with no real story flow.

The Rise of Skywalker had a B + CinemaScore, which is the lowest ever CinemaScore for a Star Wars live-action movie. It also earned the lowest profit of the three films. On its opening weekend, it made $ 376.1 million, down 17% from The Last Jedi ($ 450.8 million) and The Force Awakens ($ 528.96 million). However, the film still managed to bring in over $ 1 billion worldwide.

So how does that translate in terms of profit? With a production cost of $ 275 million and global costs of $ 627 million, Deadline reports that The Rise of Skywalker’s net profit is $ 300 million. That’s less than Star Wars Story’s $ 319.6 million Rogue One, but much better than Solo, which eventually lost nearly $ 77 million.

So while the movie had the lowest profit, it still made a good amount of money. He only made Avengers: Endgame money, and honestly, with this franchise, he had that ability! They just needed to plan it better with a strong creative team. Like the creative team working on The Mandalorian. They know what they are doing!

Now that some time has passed since the release of The Rise of Skywalker, what do you think about the film? I enjoyed it the first time I watched it, but as I watched it a few more times including watching it back with the other films in the trilogy, it’s a mess. It could and should be so much better.