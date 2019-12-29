Rise Of Skywalker & # 39; With & # 39; Jedi & # 39; keep up?

Loading...

For some films (Rise of Skywalker), the pre-sale numbers do not quite match the predictions on Christmas Day. while they are even bigger than predicted for others (Little Women). The big story this weekend, however, is whether Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker can keep up with its immediate predecessor, The Last Jedi. The five-day earnings do not match the original forecasts. It looks like $ 134.7 million since Wednesday (and $ 72 million on weekends) for a total of 10 days of $ 361 million. The Last Jedi opened 5 days earlier, but after the tenth day of release (Christmas Eve) it had earned $ 368 million, so the two films run fairly evenly and Skywalker has about $ 6 million behind. However, Skywalker is likely to end up with similar domestic numbers to The Last Jedi – around $ 600 million – and the story overseas is similar as Skywalker is ready to save over $ 700 million this weekend. The mixed reviews don't seem to have particularly burdened the Skywalker box office, as the audience apparently still sees the culmination of a 42-year history.

The numbers are also not as high as forecast for Jumanji: The Next Level, but with a total of $ 59 million and $ 175 million over five days, it's still in very good shape, even if it's way behind Welcome to The Jungle) ($ 219 million) in the same period in 2017. Frozen 2 had a big holiday leap in the meantime, making a total of $ 26 million over the five-day Christmas holiday, for a total of $ 421 million. It's the fifth largest movie of the year, but it is planned to overtake two other Disney films (Captain Marvel and Toy Story 4) to land at number three of the year before Skywalker pushes it back to fourth (and yes, 7 ) of the 10 biggest films of the year are owned by Disney).

At least Sony also has a very nice vacation, because Greta Gerwig and a phenomenal cast have breathed new life into the Little Women estate to witness the success of Jumanji. Little Women has earned $ 29 million over the five days of vacation, and it will likely stay the same for weeks as it is played in the awards season, when the film – and 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes – is going well (it already is exhausted) a series of nominations and awards). Spies in Disguise comes from Fox Animation, which is now owned by Disney. Therefore, the modest success of this vacation period continues in Disney's ledger. The film essentially even runs with Little Women – $ 22 million over 5 days – because it appeals to the 8-12 year old crowd.

Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems now looks like a direct hit for A24 films. It has earned $ 18.8 million since Christmas, the largest opening A24 has ever had. With its limited release numbers, it has now earned $ 20 million, making it the seventh place ever for the indie studio and at least the third-highest film ever behind Lady Bird ($ 48 million) and Hereditary (44 million USD) will be. ,

Knives Out fell to seventh place in its fifth week, but there's a lot to brag about with $ 17 million over five days and a total of $ 110 million. In addition, the film by Lionsgate and MRC, fueled by exceptional reviews and incredibly good word-of-mouth (plus several nominations for awards, including a nickname for the Golden Globe for Best Picture), will hit the global box office over $ 200 million this weekend costs. With the success of Knives Out and the John Wick franchise, Lionsgate should be more careful so Disney doesn't show interest.

In eighth place, the Cats were even lower than originally thought, earning just $ 8.7 million over the five-day period to reach a total of $ 17.8 million after 10 days. Meow. It will be one of the biggest dropouts of the year, as even the cast distances itself from the film.

Bombshell and Richard Jewell complete the top ten. With $ 8.4 million over five days and a total of $ 15.6 million, Bombshell has saved half of its production budget to date. Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell has a larger budget of $ 45 million to overcome, and after three weeks has only earned $ 16 million as he becomes a very rare dud for Eastwood (both of which also show Margot's outstanding accomplishments Robbie and Charlize Theron) in Bombshell and Paul Walter Hauser and Sam Rockwell in Jewell).

Next week, holdovers are expected to dominate the field and Star Wars, Jumanji and Little Women will increase their total numbers. However, there is a new release as The Grudge Remake is the annual horror film released on the first weekend of a new year. It's also a pretty good weekend for horror pics, as Escape Room, Insidious: The Last Key, and Underworld: Blood Wars have done pretty well in this slot over the past three years.

Source: Deadline, Mojo box office

