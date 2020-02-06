Rise and fall of Straw Hat Bandit, a Navy veterinarian who robbed banks

John Dillinger robbed 24 banks before dying in a gun battle with federal agents in 1934. Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd even hit 30, while Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow survived 15.

Richard Boyle’s nine-year killing spree in the Philadelphia suburbs may not have brought him the scale of his criminal shame. But in mere numbers, he collected a record to rank among them all.

Boyle – a gentle father of four from Bucks County, who was dubbed “The Straw Hat Bandit” for the distinctive disguise he was wearing during his crimes – was sentenced to 71 years in prison on Wednesday after serving between 2007 and 2016 Robbed 19 banks that had opened his eyes.

Richard Boyle (left) in a mug shot after his previous arrest for bank robbery. Before the FBI identified him as a suspect in his recent thefts, he published this composite sketch (right) of her husband, whom they suspected was the “straw hat bandit”. (FBI photo)

But it is not the story of a headstrong soul with desperate dreams and the corresponding conspicuous buying habits. Despite stealing more than half a million dollars over the course of a decade, Boyle used his unlawful profits primarily to pay his bills.

More than $ 7,500 for a seven-year-old used Nissan Sentra. Around $ 15,000 rent. Almost $ 40,000 to pay off debts to his dentist. And over $ 5,000 to cover tuition for his daughter at Temple University.

Boyle, 60, said little when he was given the opportunity to try his crimes in court. After insisting on firing his lawyer and representing himself, he politely declined to offer a defense. Given a 68-year mandatory minimum sentence, he has respectfully maintained his innocence.

But U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter did not buy his nondescript affect on Wednesday and called it “a bit stubborn” and rejected the notion that he was driven to crime by financial hardship.

“You are not Jean Valjean, sir,” she said, referring to the protagonist of Les Misérables, who was sentenced to 19 years of forced labor for stealing bread to support his family. “You had enough skills that you didn’t have to steal to make money.”

Unlike the notorious American bank robbers with whom the prosecutors compared him, Boyle’s origins in this business are remarkable only because of their extraordinary ordinaryity.

Raised by an abusive father in Arizona and South Florida, he ran away and joined the Navy in 1977. After his discharge, he found work as a surgical assistant and eventually settled in civil life with his wife and children in Plumstead Township.

But work was slow and money was routinely tight. The family was in arrears with rent payments and bills piled up.

Deep in his forties, Boyle read a story about a bank robbery in a local newspaper and thought he could do better, remembered his former lawyer Craig Penglase. So Boyle put on a noisy Hawaiian shirt and a large straw hat and put his unusual plan into practice.

“That was the guy you don’t forget,” Penglase, who previously represented him, told The Inquirer when Boyle was arrested in 2017. “I noticed that he was just embarrassed that he couldn’t afford to support his family.”

For two years, Boyle managed to steal $ 102,000 from eight banks in Bucks, Montgomery, Northampton, and Lehigh Counties without ever wielding a weapon.

“I remember the cashiers saying he was overly polite,” said Penglase. “His request text said” Please “and” Thank you “. One of the cashiers said that if it hadn’t been her bank’s policy to only give the money to potential robbers, she might not have done it. She thought it might be easy gone away. “

Although Boyle was captured in 2008 and spent three and a half years in state prison, he resumed his old habits within a year of his release.

The reasons for Boyle’s robbery hadn’t changed, but no doubt his methods had changed.

Richard Boyle, nicknamed “The Straw Hat Bandit” after a series of 19 bank robberies, appears in a series of surveillance camera video images taken during some of his thefts. (FBI photos)

This time – starting with the robbery of a colonial American bank branch in Horsham in May 2012 – he developed an independent signature that eventually led FBI investigators to his door.

Boyle covered his face with a makeshift burlap mask and put on his distinctive hat. At gunpoint, he terrorized bank clerks and told them to open their cash drawers and vaults. He was targeting banks near bank holidays and weekends when he knew there would be more cash available.

In some of his eleven new crimes, he spread bleach on the floor to hide his DNA. And he routinely made false calls to distract local police from his raids.

Deputy U.S. attorney Robert Livermore said Wednesday that while these emergency calls slowed down police response, they also caused collateral damage.

Before Boyle robbed the First Federal Bank in Wrightstown in September 2012, Boyle called for a bomb threat to the nearby St. Mary Medical Center. Hospital personnel were asked to evacuate sick and injured patients and the Federal Aviation Administration cleared the airspace above them.

His report of an active gunman on the Temple Ambler campus before another robbery the following year attracted more than 20 aggressive police officers from six different departments, let students flee the quad, and ended up with the police pointing guns at a maintenance worker They thought they could be a suspect when he huddled in a shed of fear.

“There are bank robberies and there is what Mr. Boyle did,” said Livermore. “If you look at the victims in the bank (and) outside the bank, the damage he did, he more than deserved this … sentence.”

Again, Boyle was increasingly willing to spend his money on luxury items. Though he had started paying off credit cards, rent, dental bills, and other worldly debts, over time he devoted himself to things like a $ 4,300 Rolex watch and a month-long vacation he took with his son to the Florida Keys spent.

But when the US marshals took him away at the end of Wednesday’s hearing, he didn’t broadcast any of the brios of a rolling Dillinger, “Pretty Boy,” a Bonnie, or a Clyde.

Boyle stomped and sighed and stalked deferentially to spend the rest of his life in prison.

