RIPE opposes China’s Internet Protocol Update Plan

EU-based Internet governing body RIPE opposes a proposal to reshape basic Internet protocols, a proposal endorsed by the Chinese government, Chinese telecommunications and Huawei network equipment vendor Chinese.

Called “New IP”, this proposal (1, 2, 3) consists of a revamped version of TCP / IP standards to adapt to new technologies, a “shutdown protocol” to cut off parts of internet behavior and a new “superior.” bottom-up governance model that centralizes the Internet and is in the hands of a number of crucial node operators.

The new intellectual property proposal was presented last year to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and made public after a Financial Times report last month (paywalled, see alternative coverage here).

The proposal received immediate criticism from the general public and privacy advocates for its apparent attempt to hide Internet censorship features behind a technical redesign of the TCP / IP protocol stack.

The new intellectual property proposal was described as an attempt by the Chinese government to export and impose its autocratic views on the rest of the internet and its infrastructure. Millions of eyebrows were raised when authoritarian countries such as Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia expressed their support for the proposal.

RIPE says internet standards should be left to the IETF

In a blog post this week, RIPE NCC, the regional registry of the Internet for Europe, Western Asia and the former USSR, formally expressed public opinion against China’s new intellectual property proposal .

“Do we need new intellectual property? I don’t think it will,” said Marco Hogewoning, the current head of public policy and Internet governance at RIPE NCC.

“While there are certain technical challenges with the current Internet model, I don’t think we need a whole new architecture to address them.”

Hogewoning says any effort to renew Internet protocols should be left to the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), the international body that has been tasked with setting Internet standards for decades. These issues should not be left in the hands of the ITU, which is the United Nations telecommunications body, and the agency that has political influence rather than technically sound arguments.

In addition, RIPE is also concerned about the attempt to change the decentralized internet news.

In a document with a more intense RIPE tone sent to the ITU in February, the organization expressed concern about the proposal for the new intellectual property.

“The NCC RIPE is deeply concerned about what has been proposed here,” Hogewoning said. We are particularly concerned about the idea that this proposal represents an opportunity to move away from the traditional ‘bottom-up’ decision-making model.

“We also believe that the technical justification presented is flawed and we find that the suggested alternative designs are unrealistic and unproven.”

In the future, Hogewoning urges national Internet governance organizations to contact local officials and recommend that they vote against the new intellectual property proposal, which will be put to the test in 2021, and put to a vote at a later date.

“For now, the most important thing is that we, as an industry, explain our needs and that those responsible for the decision know. The new IP is not what we need“, said the RIPE manager.

“Talk to your government representatives at ITU and elsewhere and make sure they understand This proposal is not about a real need for new technologies, but about trying to change the governance structure of the Internet.“.

