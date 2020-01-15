It is official. Windows 7 support ends this week as Microsoft encourages users to upgrade to Windows 10. Although a Windows 7 laptop does not just die, a lack of future updates leaves it open to attack. So is a Chromebook a viable replacement for your Windows 7 machine? Let’s discuss.

Why should I stop using Windows 7?

For quite some time, Microsoft has been making it clear that January 14, 2020 would mean the end of support for operating system updates. For the near future, programs will still be supported and some will even continue to receive updates on Windows 7, but the platform will no longer be patched.

In a sense, that’s good news, since Windows 7 is one of the most popular operating systems ever. It still works on no less than 26% of the currently active PCs and with the support of Microsoft the plug does not only end on those millions of laptops and desktops, which means users have inactive machines.

However, the end of support means that the operating system is vulnerable to exploits and other security issues. Microsoft naturally wants users to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10, but there are other options and one is a Chromebook.

Why should I switch to a Chromebook?

If you are working on an older Windows 7 computer, a Chromebook may be a suitable replacement for you. How so?

Chrome OS is more or less just the Chrome browser, but runs on the entire machine. You can access all your favorite websites without worrying about virus protection or updates – they are both free, built-in and automatic. For users, especially from older versions of Windows, this alone is a huge win and the possession of a laptop becomes easier.

Moreover, there is a huge advantage to buying a Chromebook. Chromebooks are in most cases cheaper than comparable Windows machines. You get a cheaper piece of hardware that, frankly, will work better at the same price than a Windows machine. Low-end Windows laptops usually experience performance problems while downloading programs and files over time. Even high-end machines eventually have problems with this, so the ‘cheap’ stuff is going to have problems even faster.

A Chromebook, on the other hand, will go with the same specifications with fewer problems as time passes. My family, for example, still uses an Acer Chromebook from 2016 that has nothing impressive under the hood and they have not expressed any complaints about the machine.

However, there is a very important reservation when buying a Chromebook. Chromebooks all have a built-in end-of-life. Windows versions are generally updated for about 10 years, regardless of the hardware on which they are located, but Chromebooks generally only get 6-8 years of updates. These updates are simpler and all free, but if you buy a Chromebook, you must do so knowing that it will eventually not receive updates. On the other hand, Google has recently extended those dates.

Does a Chromebook work with what I do?

The biggest asterisk for that, however, is what you actually do on your current computer. Do you mainly use your old laptop to surf the internet, browse Facebook and watch YouTube videos? In that case, Chromebooks might be perfect for you.

In addition, many traditional Windows apps now support Progressive Web Apps (PWA). These are updated faster and are also less resource intensive. For example, Spotify has a fully functional PWA that works great on Chrome OS. Are you a Microsoft Office user? The company’s Android apps are optimized with Chromebooks in mind and Google Drive also offers similar products to the core Office suite, all of which are also completely free.

Chrome OS is of course not suitable for everyone. The platform has a number of powerful machines, but it lacks some large apps to take advantage of it. For example, Adobe offers Lightroom as an optimized Android app, but Photoshop and Premiere Pro are nowhere to be found for photo / video editing. Music production and other such apps are unfortunately also not available.

For people who need very specific apps in their workflow or even in their personal lives, Chrome OS is simply not an option. However, I would bet that the majority of “normal” laptop owners could make a Chromebook work great in their daily lives.

Which Chromebook should I buy?

So, did I convince you that Chromebooks might be worth a try after the death of Windows 7? If so, you are probably wondering which one to buy. Fortunately, Chromebooks are available for almost any price. We have a whole guide dedicated to helping you choose the right Chromebook, but let’s look at a few options that are especially appealing.

Lenovo Chromebook C340 / C330: Of these two, we would prefer the Lenovo C330, but the C340 is easier to buy at the moment. It offers low-end specifications but enough pep to survive, a solid battery life and a 2-in-1 design that is handy for media consumption. The price is usually around $ 250 – $ 300 for both. (C340 EOL: 2026)

Samsung Chromebook 4+: The first name in laptops that you think of is probably not Samsung, but the Chromebook 4+ offers a 15.6-inch screen, Intel Celeron processor and a sleek design for less than $ 300. (Chromebook 4+ EOL: 2026)

Lenovo Chromebook 100e: Need something that is ridiculously cheap? The Lenovo Chromebook 100e does not win design or performance prizes, but it is a machine that has to perform light tasks for a prize of $ 170 or less. (100th EOL: 2026)

Samsung Chromebook Plus v2 / ASUS Chromebook C434: Anything more to spend? Samsung and ASUS have some of the best "affordable-premium" Chromebooks with the Chromebook Plus v2 and C434. Both offer Intel m3 chips that are more suitable than Celeron, along with better displays and build quality. Both costs between $ 450 – $ 500. (Chromebook Plus v2 EOL: 2024 – C434 EOL: 2026)

Google Pixelbook Go: Are you willing to go all-in on Chrome OS? Our favorite Chromebook that you can buy today is the Google Pixelbook Go because it offers fast performance, great speakers and a good screen. It is steeply priced at $ 649, but for some it might be worth it. (Pixelbook Go EOL: 2026)

