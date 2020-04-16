Rip-off textual content concept states you have arrive in get in touch with with a person with coronavirus

THOMASTON, Maine — Law enforcement are warning people about a new texting scam designed to scare you into imagining you’ve arrive in get in touch with with another person with COVID-19.

The Thomaston Police Section in Maine posted the warning to their Fb website page.

The information reads, “Someone who came in get hold of with you examined beneficial or has demonstrated indications for COVID-19 & endorses you self-isolate/get analyzed.”

There is a backlink attached for users to click on for extra info, but law enforcement explained don’t do it.

“If you get a text information like the 1 pictured under, DO NOT click the connection! It is not a message from any official company. It is, on the other hand, a gateway for bad actors to locate their way into your globe.”

Police claimed this is a phishing rip-off that attempts to get particular data from individuals.

“The virus is not the only invisible enemy. Be vigilant versus all threats!” police claimed.

A short while ago, deputies in Florida had to warn people just after there were reports of people going doorway-to-door, dressed in white lab coats, giving coronavirus tests — for a rate.

44.078957

-69.181696