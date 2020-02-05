Rio Tinto introduces 20-day payment terms for suppliers

“For this reason, we are shortening our payment terms to less than three weeks to further strengthen our partnership with smaller Australian suppliers that are an integral part of the Rio supply chain,” he said.

The new policy will also broaden Rio Tinto’s definition for small suppliers who deliver goods and services of up to $ 1 million and generate annual sales of up to $ 10 million.

payment pain

Rio Tinto began testing its dynamic discount system in February 2019, with 300 Pilbara companies using special software to choose which bills they wanted to save a small percentage of to get the money sooner than standard payment terms.

The system worked on a gradual scale, where many companies were offered a maximum of 1.5 percent of an invoice to be paid within days. The longer the supplier is willing to wait for payment, the less money will be deducted from the invoice.

Dynamic discounting is one of two new payment methods that have been subjected to closer scrutiny since last year.

In the other form, reverse factoring, a bank or other financier pays part of the total invoice to a company’s supplier. The company then pays the bank directly according to normal payment terms.

Both methods have been subject to closer scrutiny, as their implementation tends to be accompanied by an extension of payment terms and analysts fear that they could be used to hide weak cash positions.

These concerns prompted large companies like Rio Tinto and Telstra to drop the practice last week. Telstra has also decided to shorten the payment period to 20 days.

But Rio Tinto’s decision to drop the program has thwarted some of its Pilbara suppliers. They said they benefited and asked the miner to reintroduce the program.