Rinky Hijikata annoys Henri Laaksonen

“I think this is definitely the biggest win I’ve had,” said Hijikata.

“Only with the level of the opponent and how big this tournament is and how much it means to me to play here.

“It helped that I was 3-0 in the lead when I left. It would probably be a different story if I dropped out, but I was just trying to focus on what I could do and tried to come out by shooting.

“It gives me a lot of confidence, I think I have proven that I can play at the same level, but if I assert myself, it shows that I can finish these games now.”

Hijikata will play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in the second round on Friday.

Australian Max Purcell was also a big qualifier on Thursday when an aspiring 17-year-old Canadian took her first step towards higher prices in the future as she followed Eugenie Bouchard’s trail.

Purcell looked defeated in his match against Italy’s Gianluca Mager when he left a break in the last set. However, he struggled back to win the match in three sets with 6: 3, 4: 6, 6: 4 and to qualify for the third round.

Max Purcell reaches the third qualifying round.Credit: Getty Images

The 21-year-old has not yet reached the main drawing of a Grand Slam in his short career.

Meanwhile, the Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez got off to a good start in the first round with a direct set win against Romanian Patricia Maria Tig.

An excited Fernandez, who was runner-up at the Australian Open last year, said she plans to raise her ranking from 209 to the top 100 this year.

Loading

“Last year helped me a lot in experiencing a Grand Slam and I feel very comfortable,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez said she was determined to have fun finding her feet this year and was inspired by her fellow countryman, Bouchard of Canada, who survived her second-round qualifier against Australian Maddison Inglis.

Bouchard, a former semi-finalist at the Australian Open, recovered from the clash on Tuesday when the smoke hit Melbourne.

Melbourne’s Belinda Woolcock could not keep up with Romanian Ana Bogdan and admitted that her opponent was too good for her under the given conditions. However, after receiving a wildcard for the qualification and winning her first match, she was thrilled with the experience.

“It was a great opportunity for me,” said Woolcock.

After two days of weather-related qualification, more than 50 games ended when the players confidently entered the second round. The qualifying rounds will be completed long before the official start of the tournament next Monday.

Peter Ryan is a sports reporter from The Age who deals with AFL, horse racing and other sports.

Most seen in sports

Loading