Ringing in 2020: What to expect in Halifax on New Year's Eve – Halifax

It's the end of another decade, and when the Haligons come together in 2020 to welcome them, we've put together a list of things you should know:

The weather will not be nice. Get dressed for a bit of snow and rain.

It's an age-old worry, but the weather forecast's maritime past is pretty current this New Year's Eve. Environment Canada requires periods of snow that turn into rain.

Expect wind speeds up to 70 km / h and risk of frost, but temperatures are mild with a low of -1 and a maximum of 7 degrees.

For more details on the weather, see Environment Canada Here.

If you are looking for alcoholic beverages, get them while the shops are still open.

The haligons may want to have an alcoholic drink in hand for the New Year celebrations at home. However, you must receive it before the NSLC cut-off time 6 p.m.

No stores are open on Wednesday, January 1, according to the Nova Scotia Liquor Commission (NSLC).

You can find more details about NSLC locations and hours Here.

We are open until 6 p.m. closed on Tuesday, December 31st and Wednesday, January 1st. Please call your local NSLC for more information on the holiday season. I wish you a happy new year!

– NSLC (@theNSLC) December 30, 2019

The transit is free, so take the opportunity to get home safely.

We all like free things, and Halifax Transit is now offering free and expanded bus and ferry connections 6 p.m.

The service supports MADD Halifax's mission to stop driving problems.

The Alderney ferry makes the last crossing to Halifax at 1:30 a.m.

The Halifax ferry leaves for Alderney for the last time at 1:45 p.m.

More information about transit routes and timetables can be found here Here.

Let #hfxtransit be your designated driver! We offer free service from 6 p.m. Today (December 31st) with many routes that offer extended service. Consider a donation to MADD Halifax Region: https://t.co/RO9ufptabS pic.twitter.com/XybYTnPrm0

– Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit), December 31, 2019

The Emera Oval is open and celebrations for the grand parade are now more accessible.

According to the municipality's website, the Halifax outdoor hall is open for public ice skating from 9 p.m.

This New Year's Eve celebration will also be a time of greater accessibility for those wishing to participate in the Halifax Regional Municipality, known as the "largest outdoor New Year's Eve celebration in the Atlantic Ocean of Canada".

The Grand Parade event begins at 11:00 p.m. and go until 12:15 p.m. Expect performances by local artists such as Famba, Scientists of Sound and Maximum Overdrive.

Information about the Emera Oval can be found here HereFurther information on events of the Grande Parade can be found here Here.

Fireworks are still a breeze.

From midday onwards, fireworks can still be expected.

