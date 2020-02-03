Ring App Update Allows police video requests to be disabled

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

The ring, operated by Amazon, has come under fire in recent years because of its negligence in terms of data protection and cooperation with police authorities in the United States. By early 2020, the company had promised to reaffirm its commitment to data protection, and it appears to be taking hold. The latest version of the Ring app for mobile devices includes a “control center” that gives more control over what happens to your data, including the option to disable police video requests.

Ring started with doorbell cameras, but has since expanded to other types of cameras and security systems for private use. After the acquisition of Amazon in 2018, Ring entered into its first partnerships with police departments. Ring offers a “neighbors” app where users can share video footage in the spirit of a neighborhood watch. Police authorities working with Ring can also request videos from community members. While Ring said the police didn’t get accurate location information or user data, there were occasionally even police cards with active cameras.

The new ring app doesn’t change the way the company’s cameras work. However, it should calm the attention of some people. The Control Center provides a quick overview of your security and privacy settings. For example, whether you have activated two-factor authentication, how many devices are logged into your account and how many users are shared. You can also unblock your camera feeds or deregister all devices from this interface. This should allow people to fall back on suspicions that someone has hacked their camera.

The police controls are available in the new settings under “Community Control”. Above you can deactivate the video requests. Of course, Ring suggests that you leave it activated. If the police request a video from an area, you can still opt out. Disabling the requests ensures that you never receive these notifications.

Technically, it doesn’t matter to disable police requests if you don’t live in a jurisdiction that works with Ring. However, there are police stations somewhere north of 400 that do this. You can see nearby police stations that have access to Ring in the video requests section of the app. Find out if disabling requests is useful to you.

The new ring app is now available for Android and iOS. Ring also promises future improvements to the control center with more precise data protection options.

