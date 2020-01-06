Ring announces safety and improved solar lights at CES

Loading...

Ring went to CES 2020 to detail its latest products, including six new safety-focused accessories designed to help users feel safer at home. Next to a new door monitor are Alexa-compatible smart bulbs and exterior lighting. It has been a rather tumultuous few weeks for Ring following reports of questionable security practices, so today’s presentation at CES 2020 is all the more important for Amazon’s security subsidiary. See below for more details.

Ring Access Controller Pro manages access to the portal

Ring seeks to strengthen properties and neighborhoods with secure access with its new Access Controller Pro. Available today for $ 299, this wall control panel combines with existing Ring cameras to keep an eye on deliveries, visitors and more trying to access your property. It also partners with Key by Amazon, which provides access to Amazon delivery partners as part of the giant’s large-scale shipping program.

Ring lighting at the center of CES 2020

The unsecured Headlining Ring offerings at CES are a handful of smart lights, including an A19 bulb and a smaller PAR 38 model. These lights will not be shipped until April, but mark an essential expansion for Ring, which previously only offered larger projectors. Ring will face Hue in a category dominated by the incumbent for some time. Pricing is expected before spring availability later this year.

On the lighting side, there is also a trio of Ring solar offerings. The new solar projector offers a motion-activated design that pushes a combination of 1,300 lumens with a maximum detection range of 45 feet. Ring also presents a walking light and a solar path light as part of today’s CES 2020 news. Like the announcements above, availability is scheduled for later this year. The price should be closer to its shipping date on April 1.

Here is a full breakdown of each product:

Ring solar spotlight – Intelligent motion-activated lighting perfect for lighting the aisle, courtyard and aisles. The device has a combination of 1,300 lumens, a maximum motion detection range of 45 feet, as well as adjustable supports and parameters.

Ring Solar Steplight – Motion activated safety light that can light up stairs, decks and verandas for added safety where you need it most. Once connected to the Ring Bridge, users can adjust the brightness, sensitivity to movement, and create custom lighting programs, including a glow from dusk to dawn for a continuous light that brightens when movement is detected.

Ring Solar Pathlight – Intelligent motion-activated lighting for aisles, aisles and other high traffic areas. Like the Ring Solar Steplight, when connected to the Ring Bridge, users can adjust brightness, motion sensitivity, and create custom lighting programs, including a twilight-to-dawn glow for continuous light that brightens when motion is detected.

Access our CES 2020 guide for more details on all the biggest outings today and more on Las Vegas.

