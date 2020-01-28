Ring allows secret third parties to follow you via the Android app

The Android app from Amazon Ring has found that third-party trackers have access to your data such as your name, IP address, mobile network provider and more.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) published a report on Monday 27 January about a study into the Android app from Ring. The research found that analysis and marketing companies not mentioned in the Ring privacy statement have direct access to your data via the Ring app.

Companies mentioned in the report are Branch, AppsFlyer, MixPanel and Facebook.

“The danger of sending even small pieces of information is that analysis and tracking companies can combine these bits to form a unique view of the user’s device,” writes Bill Budington, a senior technologist at EFF. “This coherent whole represents a fingerprint that the user follows when interacting with other apps and using their device, allowing essentially trackers to spy on what a user does in their digital life and when they do it.”

In the worst case, MixPanel can collect full names, email addresses, and the number of locations where Ring devices are installed.

Ring displays the names of third-party services that have access to your information that you agree to when you download the app. However, EFF points out that Mixpanel is the only company mentioned in Ring’s privacy statement from their investigation.

Ring says it also collects data from Google Analytics, HotJar and Optimizely. Although you can choose to opt out of the data analysis platforms listed in the Ring Privacy Statement, it is not known how you can opt out of the other three companies mentioned in the EFF report.

We have approached EFF for more information about the report and what users can do to protect their data. We will update this story when we hear back.

Experts say that when EFF does a research or warns about something, it’s important to pay attention to it.

“If the EFF gets involved, it’s serious. They have highly skilled researchers who act on the basis of facts, not fiction. I have always been a strong supporter of EFF, “said Gregory Hanis, the chief technology officer at Viperline Solutions, a security and data protection company. “They don’t get involved in anything unless it causes real damage.”

Hanis said it is essential to read all policies before you agree, so that you know what you are really doing.

“Frankly, you need to read the Android OS policy that you have agreed, along with the store policy and the app policy seller. All three apply when using an Android app. It becomes really confusing about who can do what with your data. This is where UK regulations (General Data Protection Regulation) are good to solve this problem, “he said.” The US does not yet have such a policy. EFF is in a good position to push that rock up Capitol Hill. “

Various security issues at Ring are a cause of concern to many of its customers. The company has many recent privacy issues, ranging from device hacks to data breaches and even a case of corporate employees trying to access Ring Doorbell videos.

“Ring claims to prioritize the safety and privacy of its customers, but we have not only seen these claims time and time again, but also cause harm to customers and community members involved in Ring’s surveillance system,” said EFF in its report.

A Ring spokesperson told Digital Trends that their privacy notice states every possible reason that a third party may use your personal information.

“Like many companies, Ring uses external service providers to evaluate the use of our mobile app, which helps us improve features, optimize the customer experience, and evaluate the effectiveness of our marketing. Ring ensures that the use of the data provided by service providers is contractually limited to suitable purposes such as performing these services on our behalf and not for other purposes, “said the spokesperson.

