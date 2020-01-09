Ring admits that its employees tried to access customers' private videos

Loading...

We knew that hackers sneak into ring video feeds, but Ring’s own employees?

In a letter to five U.S. senators on January 6, Amazon-owned Ring admitted that an unspecified small number of employees had at least attempted to improperly access customers’ home surveillance videos. What, well, damn it.

The letter, received and published by Motherboard’s Joseph Cox, confirms four internal reports from employees that go beyond their professional duties, in exactly the wrong way.

“In the past four years, Ring has received four complaints or requests about a team

“The member’s access to ring video data,” the letter said. “Although anyone involved in these incidents was authorized to view video, the attempted access to that data exceeded the values ​​required for their jobs.”

Ring’s letter answered a number of questions posed by Senators Ron Wyden, Chris Van Hollen, Edward Markey, Christopher Coons and Gary Peters in November 2019. It’s just the latest unpleasant revelation in a series of unpleasant revelations about the company.

It is no surprise that Ring employees tried to access videos generated by home cameras. We have seen variations on this topic where access to customer information on Twitter and Snapchat has been abused. And in general, it is just a misuse request to give employees access to huge amounts of personal customer data.

Ring should know that in particular. In January last year, Intercept reported that Ring once granted certain contractors full access to unencrypted customer video streams.

And what did you do with it? According to Intercept’s source, “Ring employees occasionally showed each other videos they commented on and described some of the things they saw, including people who kissed, fired and stole weapons.”

But just because this latest abuse by Ring employees may not come as a surprise does not mean that it’s not creepy. It’s very creepy – a fact that is underlined by the fact that people often place ring cameras in their homes.

We asked Amazon a number of questions about the letter. For example, four “complaints or inquiries” are referred to, but how many actual incidents were there? The letter also says “Attempted Access” – have these attempts been successful?

“We do not comment on personnel issues,” said a company spokesman.

The spokesman also responded with a blanket press release about Ring’s unveiling of a new “control center” at CES. It is unclear whether this newly offered control includes the option of preventing ring employees from interfering in your home videos.