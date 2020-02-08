Rina Lipa: Dua Lipa’s younger sister poses very sexy in the shower

The Rina Lipa Model has been looking for some time to make his own entry the fashion Industry. At almost 18 years as a model for large brands.

However, Dua Lipa The younger sister never neglected her family ties and even accompanied the singer in some of them international commitments for the release of their new album ‘Future Nostalgia’.

But in addition to the talent and the joy of belonging to the industryBoth sisters also share an overwhelming beauty This has in no way gone unnoticed by social networks. What was more tangible now The model has decided to share one of her most daring photos With Instagram as a platform?

Rina posed in her shower, only covered with a crop top and a light open sweater, expose this way a much of her stomach and cleavagewhat caused the anger of their followers.

The British, who have already worked with brands like “Red Valentino”, is currently one of the outstanding young Promise in England and much more of it is expected in the national media.

As a fan of video games and new technologies, I’ve been an editor in this environment for several years. I like to share my passion through messages, tests and other files. I also love wrestling and Marvel comics.