Rihanna the mess! Small format. And this happens that you will see on the street!

Rihanna always likes to be the center of attention, wherever he goes. And it is that the singer of Barbados knows that she is one of the most famous and recognized people in the world and therefore wants to feel.

For that reason it seems hard to find Rihanna in normal clothing and all her public appearances are linked to a model to remove the hiccup or at least not leave it indifferent.

On this occasion it seems that he chose a dress that was slightly smaller at the top and his bust is almost completely exposed in completely red carpet. Fortunately for Barbados, that did not happen, but he had all eyes fixed on him during the ceremony.

Single again

As reported by the US media Us Weekly, the Barbados singer is said to have ended her three-year relationship Hassan Jameel, one of the richest people in the world.

Not much is known about the couple during the time they were together because of how careful Rihanna is with her private life, and the details of her breakup did not reach the media, although it seems that the breakup took place at the end of the week. Rihanna is already associated with rapper A $ AP Rocky.

