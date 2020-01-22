Rihanna on a bad footing with Hassan Jameel after their divorce

Determined to move forward after his break with Rihanna, Hassan Jameel made an extremely radical decision and here’s what it is.

A fairy tale that has indeed ended. Although shocking statements claimed that Rihanna had been abused by Hassan Jameel and forced to arrive during their relationship, history has taken a new turn. After being officially separated from the planetary star, the 31-year-old Saudi billionaire no longer wants to treat her so far that she has made a very specific and specific request to a news place. Decided not to hear about his ex anymore and no longer to be connected to her, Hassan Jameel would have asked that the photos where they both seem to have been removed from the site in question.

Rihanna’s billionaire ex just hit me with a request to take a picture of him and Riri that has run out since 2017. For three years I don’t think he’s breaking up

– Robert Littal (@BSO) January 22, 2020

It was more of a threat than a request lol. I’m not going into the law with a billionaire, I know when to choose your fights

– Robert Littal (@BSO) January 22, 2020

Shared in a tweet by Robert Littal, founder of BlackSportsOnline, the latter reveals that Rihanna’s ex has contacted: “The ex-billionaire of Rihanna has just asked me to remove a photo of him and Riri who have been there since 2017. Three whole years, I think he is not separating well. ” Intrigued, a surfer even asked him if he had granted his request and according to the founder, it was more of a threat: “It was more of a threat than a request lol. I don’t do anything legally with a billionaire, I learned to choose my fights “. One thing is certain, Hassan Jameel wants to go to something else as quickly as possible and save the singer from his life. Elsewhere in the news, Kylie Jenner revealed whether she was ready to become a mother for the second time.