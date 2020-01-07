Loading...

Rihanna absolutely does not have to go back to her home country Barbados. In fact, nobody has to do that. But the uber-famous pop star returns to her East Caribbean island because she loves it. And she’s not the only big star that flies down.

Mark Wahlberg, Justin Bieber and Oprah can all be seen flying in first class. Or, more than likely, private. Even Andrew Llyod Webber was seen down there. But maybe that’s because he wanted to escape all the negative press for the Cats movie.

More than likely, Barbados attracts these people because it is immediately beautiful. It is home to beautiful cities such as Bridgetown, a synagogue founded in 1654, plantation houses, cave formations and phenomenal beaches.

Without further ado, here are Rihanna, Mark Wahlberg and 18 other celebrities who love to vacation in Barbados.

20 Rihanna Jetskis all the way back to Barbados … Actually, she flies privately … But whatever

Rihanna was born in Barbados and was therefore the biggest celebrity of the island. But instead of being “too big” for her roots, Rihanna often shares her love for it. Almost every year, Rihanna returns to spend time with her family, stay on her property, and simply spread love like when she was divorced from the Kadooment Day Parade in Bridgetown, Barbados.

19 Mark Wahlberg increases every chance he gets on those beaches of Barbados

According to Just Jared, there is rarely a year in which the departed and Ted star does not bring his family to Barbados. Mark just loves it. Here he is last December and shows off his ridiculous body. It must be said that the 48-year-old Oscar-nominated actor stepped away from glory to spend time with his wife and children.

18 Justin Bieber is another hot celebrity who has no problem taking off his shirt in Barbados

Between the Selena era and the Hailey era, Justin Bieber managed to squeeze a vacation to Barbados. He was spotted with his body during a walk on a beach in Bridgetown in 2016. Of course, he was overwhelmed by young women who wanted to get his attention. If we know Justin, we know for sure that he gave them exactly what they wanted.

17 Ludacris went all over that sunset in Barbados and now we are too

Mega celebrity Ludacris came to North Point in Barbados in November 2017, according to Galuxsee. The picturesque place is the northernmost point of Barbados. He sat beside the waters of Saint Hames Paris and had a “religious” experience. Whether your religion is religion or whether it is science and nature, chances are that North Point will feel powerfully close to you.

16 Oprah listened to Rihanna and flew to Barbados for a while

For an interview with Rihanna, the legendary talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey took a luxury trip to Barbados. While they were there, she and Rihanna drove around in a jeep that led them past the locations of many of Rihanna’s most cherished memories. The recorded interview was broadcast on OWN in August 2012.

15 Rachel Bilson teaches Hayden Christensen to love sand in Barbados

Unlike Hayden Christensen’s line in Attack of the Clones, he actually loves sand a lot. At least it seemed like he did that when he and his then girlfriend flew to Barbados a few years ago. According to Just Jared, Rachel and The OC Rachel Bilson enjoyed their time on the Caribbean island with a group of friends and family.

14 Cara Delevingne managed to keep her towel perfectly wrapped while she kicked a ball

Here is model and Paper Towns actor Cara Delevingne who kicks a ball while enjoying the beaches of Barbados. According to Just Jared, Cara also debuted some new tattoos during her family vacation in 2013. The words “Don’t Worry Be Happy” from the 1988 issue of Bobby McFerrin can be seen under her bright red bikini top.

13 Barbados absolutely wants Hailee Steinfeld as a full-time resident

Who doesn’t want Academy Award-nominated and famous musician Hailee Steinfeld to live as a resident of their country? She is easily one of the most strikingly beautiful and talented young women in the industry today. Here she is after the CHUM FM breakfast concert in 2016. According to Just Jared, the beautiful brunette got into the party mood while celebrating in Barbados.

12 If you go to Barbados, you may see the incredible figure of Suki Waterhouse first hand

The ability to see Suki Waterhouse in a bikini up close is enough for many people to book a ticket to Barbados. According to Just Jared, the model from England loves the island. Here she shows off her impeccable figure in 2015 while playing with her family on the beach.

11 David Duchovny’s no longer in Californication, he prefers the Caribbean

X-Files and Californication star David Duchovny was spotted in Barbados in December 2018. Jared claims he was there with his family and some friends. He spent the Christmas holidays there with his two children, Madelaine and Kyd. He even went to his social media to show off his Christmas kilt.

10 Simon Cowell shows off in Barbados … Surprise, Surprise

It’s pretty easy not to like Simon Cowell. He is after all in the news for running dirty people like Gabrielle Union, Howard Stern and the ex of his beloved Lauren Silverman. But we must admit that he appeared in his element during the celebration of Christmas in Barbados. According to Just Jared, the AGT and former Idol jury event went jet skiing while showing off his 60-year-old body.

9 Boxer Anthony Joshua deserves a trophy belt for only his Barbados game

We think the acclaimed British boxer Anthony Joshua deserves a belt for his Barbados game. Even the Daily Mail noticed how ripped he looked during his vacation on the Caribbean island in December 2019. Anthony seemed to know this when he left the clear blue water with the extreme confidence of an adonis.

8 Hayden Panettiere enjoyed her time in Barbados but left with an unwanted souvenir

According to Just Jared, Heroes and Nashville star Hayden Panettiere left Barbados in 2018 with an injury she sustained during her vacation with her then husband. She and her baby dad, professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, took their daughter Kaya to the Caribbean island for a while. Unfortunately the trip was not all peaches and whipped cream for the starlet.

7 Andrew Lloyd Webber earned footsteps in Barbados after hating all those cats

Although composer and playwright Andrew Llyod Webber is not responsible for the adaptation of Cats, he must have felt some negative reactions. After all, he is responsible for the music of the film. According to Just Jared, the 71-year-old icon with his wife was seen in Bridgetown, Barbados, right after the opening of the film.

6 Naomi Harris channels her inner Tia Dalma in Barbados

There is no doubt that Pirates of the Caribbean star Naomi Harris felt more connected to her witch character from the films while she was hanging in Bridgetown, Barbados. According to Just Jared, the beautiful James Bond actor was spotted with her fit figure as she soaked up the warm Caribbean sun on one of Bridgetown’s most beautiful beaches.

5 Barbados makes Kevin McHale happy … Yes, we know it’s a bad joke

In March 2018, Glee star Kevin McHale was spotted with his body in Barbados. According to Galuxsee, the actor was deep in a book, which he claimed was his favorite to be “anti-social.” But when you are on vacation, you have the right to read some literature. We have no idea what he was reading, but we are sure it was nicer than Glee.

4 Nina Agdal reminds us why Leonardo DiCaprio was so attracted to her

Before she briefly stole the heart of Leonardo DiCaprio, Nina Agdal Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was spotted in Barbados. According to Just Jared, the absurdly beautiful blonde was on holiday with Max Geroge, the singer of The Wanted. The two were taken on a spear fishing excursion and arrived at every beach.

3 Gerard Butler: This. Is. BARBADOS!

Okay, so 300-star Gerard Butler was a little less intense in Barbados than in the film. But people tend to relax during a holiday in Barbados. According to Just Jared, the critically acclaimed actor was on vacation there in 2010. He spent most of his time on the west coast of the island, attracting a beautiful brunette.

2 Marc Anthony needs absolutely no J-Lo to enjoy a trip to the Caribbean

J-Lo’s former husband and baby dad Marc Anthony was seen in the Bahamas in 2013. He spent New Year’s Eve on the tropical island with his love and her father, Philip Green, who is the CEO of the Arcadia Group.

1 Empire Star Bryshere Gray goes fully inflated emperor in Barbados

According to Just Jared, Empire star Bryshere Gray played in style in 2016. He traveled to Barbados and hung on a huge yacht with his friends off the coast of the island. He was seen as jet skiing, lying on the beach and swimming in the warm bath water. He essentially earned boss status on the beautiful Caribbean island.