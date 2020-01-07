Rihanna Instagram post without makeup with pimple is so real

Loading...

We are six days into a brand new decade, but one thing remains the same: Rihanna’s fans are hungry for a new album. But instead of new music, the star blessed social media today with a different kind of teaser – or at least that’s what fans think about its latest message.

The founder of Fenty Beauty went to Instagram earlier today to post a makeup-free selfie with what appears to be a blemish on her chin. “First selfie of the year, # 2020,” she wrote. Of course, the singer’s commentary quickly flooded with album comments. Nevertheless, some followers were more fascinated by her complexion and began to theorize that a skin care line from Fenty Beauty might soon appear on the horizon. “Rihanna puts this photo with a pimple and a few months later she will release Fenty Skin and prove how it removed this pimple. A smart businesswoman, I stand,” wrote a user.

Others went back to her blemish. “Let me blow your pimple,” remarked a fan, and asked for a response from the star himself. “Let her hair shine, please,” Rihanna replied.