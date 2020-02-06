Rihanna, Ariana Grande and more bring back opera gloves

The fat lady still has to sing on these elegant, old-fashioned accessories.

Once it was only stuff from princes, debutantes and Disney princesses, opera gloves have recently been an important moment on the red carpet. Multi-year trendsetter Rihanna was perhaps the first to announce the return of the Regency era to relevance, with a gauzy sea-foam pair matching her Fenty outing at the British Fashion Awards in December.

Days later, Beyoncé followed the suit in black velvet on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50th birthday bash.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé (in Kujta and Meri) at the 50-year anniversary party of Sean “Diddy” Combs

While the price season was gaining momentum, other A-throtters could not hold back the style of making statements. At the January SAG Awards, Zoë Kravitz channeled Audrey Hepburn in a peach-colored Oscar de la Renta dress combined with long white gloves; Oscar-nominated Margot Robbie became brutal in a bright pink pair at the London premiere of “Birds of Prey”.

And glamorous evening gloves were undoubtedly the best look at the Grammy’s, with Ariana Grande turning between three different pairs to match her trio of ball gowns and Lizzo slipping on a version with zebra print trimmed in feathers to match her afterparty dress. Ballet superstar Misty Copeland also participated and followed the lead of Rihanna in a pure green style.

“Gloves are such a signal of old-fashioned formality; think of Marilyn Monroe in the fifties and from there back to the 19th century, ‘Elizabeth Way, assistant-curator in The Museum at FIT, told Page Six Style.

“At the time, wearing gloves was the sign of a lady, as opposed to a worker woman who had to use her hands.”

Misty Copeland in Raisa Vanessa on the 2020 GrammysGetty Images for The Recording A

According to Way, opera-long styles became an increasingly popular choice for formal events in the course of the 19th century, as evening dresses with short sleeves and lower necklines became fashionable as a means to prevent wearers from displaying too much skin.

It is therefore ironic that stars famous for celebrating their sexuality and promoting body positivity, such as Rihanna and Lizzo, love a style that was once worn out of modesty.

But the practice of putting on a pair of extra-long gloves for an extra special occasion, Way said, feels just as modern in 2020.

“Gloves were originally a sign of relaxation, a sign that you were not working,” she said. “And today they have the same idea: you take the night off of your telephone, of any kind of work. Your job is to just appear and look as glamorous as possible. “

And without a doubt, there is no better way to stand out among the red carpet.

Lizzo in Miscreants London at an afterparty 2020 GrammyGetty Images for Absolut

.