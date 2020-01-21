Rihanna and Drake meet again after supposedly breaking up with Hassan Jameel

Rihanna and Drake were seen in close proximity on Yams Day 2020 – a concert in honor of late A $ AP Mob member A $ AP Yams.

The fans have recorded a video that shows how the exes stand side by side in the crowd during one of the performances.

It is unclear whether the two arrived together or spoke to the event, but it is likely that they crossed because they were only a few meters apart.

Drake and Rihanna’s representatives did not immediately respond to our requests for comments.

The time of their reunion sparked rumors that the exes could spark a romance again, with recent reports that Rihanna, 31, is new to marriage.

According to Us Weekly, the singer “Love on the Brain” recently separated from her billionaire friend Hassan Jameel after a three-year relationship.

The couple were first connected in June 2017 when Rihanna met the 31-year-old Saudi Arabian businessman on vacation in Spain.

Rumor has it that Drake, 33, and Rihanna keep dating each other in 2016.

However, Rihanna said to Vogue in May 2018: “We have no friendship now, but we are not enemies either. It is what it is.”