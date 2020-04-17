(Rihanna And Drake) and 11 other Celeb couples who were caught overnight

While rich and famous are very different from us in many ways, they often remind us that they are just people at the end of the day. And a fun activity that people love – no matter how rich or poor the occasional night out is. Today, we thought we’d take a look at some of our favorite celebrity couples overnight and if you keep scrolling you’ll see Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner hitting Coachella during the night, as well as Jennifer. Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shares a kiss during a fun dinner with friends.

Okay, now it’s – (Rihanna and Drake) and 11 other celeb couples caught overnight!

12 Let’s start with Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson having a moment

Via: popsugar.com

We started our list and decided to go with the former Disney Channel star Miley Cyrus and her friend, the Australian singer Cody Simpson. In the photos above you can see the two lovebirds having a moment during a night walk – and you could definitely feel that the love is in the air!

11 Here’s Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Coachella at night

Via: hawtcelebs.com

Then on our list is singer Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner. In the photos above you can see the two watching Coachella during the night – and if you look closely, you’ll see Joe’s brother Nick Jonas playing with them!

10 Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are waiting for their turn

Via: gotceleb.com

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone, have also made it to our list. In the photos above you can see the two after one of their nights, as they were spotted looking quite tired, waiting for their trip home!

9 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looked exactly like Glam

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Let’s move on to singer John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen. The two stars looked absolutely glamorous as they were spotted walking down the street during their night out – and it looks like the parents are dating regularly one night!

8 And Shawn Mendes opens the door for Camila Cabello

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Another famous couple on our list today are musicians Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. In the photos above you can see that Shawn is a real old school gentleman as he opened the door for Camilla to get out of the car!

7 Rihanna and Drake hit the track

Via: eonline.com

Then there’s another pair of musicians on our list – this time we’re talking about Rihanna and Drake. In the photos above you can see the two of them going up to the dance floor in a club, and judging by their faces it looks like they were having a great time together!

6 Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were ready to take part

Via: popsugar.com

Singer Taylor Swift has also reached our list and in the photos above you can see the star and her friend, actor Joe Alwyn during one of their nights out. Judging by Taylor’s nervous look – it’s safe to say she was absolutely ready for a party!

5 Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had a fun dinner with friends

Via: closeweekly.com

Singer Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez have also made it to our list. In the photos above you can see the two exchanging a kiss during a dinner with her friends in which they definitely had a lot of fun!

4 Both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Via: justjared.com

Let’s move on to TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West. Just like Jennifer and Alex, Kim and Kanye also seem to be fans of a rather relaxed night that includes covering up with friends for some delicious food in a restaurant!

3 Bella Hyde and the weekend gave us a retro look

Via: pinterest.com

Model Bella Hyde and her friend, singer The Weeknd, are also on our list. In the photos above you can see that the two of us are serving a very cool retro look during one of their nights and we are here for that!

2 While Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds went for more than one business reason

Via: popsugar.com

Talking about fashion – Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds want to keep it a little more classy when you go out and in the photos above you can see them rocking an elegant look as they head out of a restaurant at night!

1 Finally, here are Beyonce and Jay-Z during a night out

Via: celebzz.com

To complete our list, we decided to go with the only – power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z. In the photo above you can see the two musicians during a night out and it looks like Beyoncé was really happy having fun with her husband!

