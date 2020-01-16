Right-wing parties in Israel unite and reject the border list paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

JERUSALEM – Religious-nationalist parties in Israel joined forces at the end of Wednesday before the unprecedented third consecutive election in one year.

The parties met after weeks of jockeying and closed the edge Jewish power party that said it would run independently. It did that in the previous elections and didn’t get enough votes to make it to the Knesset.

The best candidates of the Jewish Power for the Knesset are the successors of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, who argued for the forced removal of Palestinians and a Jewish theocracy. The Kach party of Kahane was banned from the Israeli parliament in the 1980s and the US classified its Jewish Defense League as a terrorist group.

The block, whose constituents are hard religious Israelis, many of the West Bank settlers, grew up by traditionalists following rabbis’ conservative policies and a more liberal flow, led by Defense Secretary Naftali Bennett, who sought the profession of his party. Bennett will lead the right-wing union on March 2.