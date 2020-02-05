Ridings family gives back to TMHF / BGHF

Robert and Mona Ridings have been married for more than 67 years, but a few years ago their time together almost ended.

Bladder and lung cancer was diagnosed with Robert. He had to be treated immediately.

Surgery was not an option.

Ridings said the Trenton Memorial and Belleville General teams helped save his life. “Dr. Greg Leal and the teams in the two hospitals have given me tender, loving care.”

On Wednesday, February 5 at the Trenton Memorial, the Ridings family was ready to thank you. They handed a $ 10,000 check. The money goes to cystoscopy at TMH. The family also goes to BGH to transfer another $ 5,000 to the oncology department.

The family says they do this publicly because they want to inspire others to support local health care.

