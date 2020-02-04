Rideshare reimbursement is part of Baker’s transport plan

Government Charlie Baker proposes various changes to the state’s transportation system. The governor is expected to emphasize some changes when he gives a speech on Monday during breakfast in the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. which would increase the rate per ride from 20 cents to $ 1 per ride. The governor said this would generate an estimated $ 120 million. The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce is very outspoken about the impact of congestion on the roads. The governor’s speech is set at 7:45 am.

