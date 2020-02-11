Riders sign quarterback James Franklin

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com and edited by Taylor Currie (@TaylorCurrieSK)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed quarterback James Franklin for the 2020 season.

Two short seasons ago, my CFL staff saw Franklin as a real QB1. In Franklin’s first three seasons in Edmonton, he completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,449 meters and 12 touchdowns against interception. Jason Maas was his Eskimo coach and he is now the Riders offensive coordinator. Saskatchewan secures a first-class signal caller behind Cody Fajardo.

Former Toronto General Manager Jim Popp traded with the Esks in December 2017, considering the 6-foot-2 pivot at £ 225 the potential Argos quarterback of the future. Popp signed Franklin in January 2018 for a two-year contract worth $ 250,000 or $ 272,000 per season.

In 79 CFL games, Franklin completed 65 percent of his attempts for 4,305 yards with 23 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. Franklin is a strong quarterback with a short run length and can run away from pressure. He has accumulated 593 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the floor – 5.2 yards per carry.

Many of these numbers have been added up during the 16 career starts that Franklin has made, invaluable repetitions for a player who is still promising and potential. Franklin increases the QB position of the drivers and offers important experience behind Fajardo.