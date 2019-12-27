Riders sign DL Chad Geter to extend contract

Loading...

The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed with defensive lineman Chad Geter for a two-year contract extension during the 2021 season.

Geter remains green and white after returning to Regina in the middle of the 2019 season. The 25-year-old played six games with the Roughriders last season, making nine defensive tackles, two special team tackles and three sacks.

Before returning to Saskatchewan, Geter played two games with the Montreal Alouettes and recorded a defensive tackle and a special team tackle. Geter first signed with the Riders in April 2018 and played 18 regular season games and the Western Semi-Final with 19 defensive tackles, 17 special team tackles, three quarter bags, three loss tackles and a forced escape.

Geter spent five seasons at Gardner-Webb University amassing 203 solo tackles, 142 assisted tackles, 35.5 tackles for a loss, 10.5 bags, five fumbles, three interceptions and two recoveries escaped in 47 games. He has been named an All-Big South Conference artist three times during his university career and has been selected as an All-American FCS after the 2016 season.

After being short-listed in the 2017 NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers invited Geter to a rookie mini-camp, but a torn pectoral muscle ended his season. Former Saskatchewan head coach and general manager Chris Jones found Geter at a free agent camp in Charlotte, North Carolina in April 2018.

Special teams are Geter's specialty – he jumps on film – and the Riders know he can help along the defensive line.