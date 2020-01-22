(Photo courtesy of Saskatoon Hilltops)

Driver quarterback Cody Fajardo is a celebrity in Saskatchewan.

The National Lacrosse League, originating from Saskatoon, had Fajardo at the last home game of the Rush. It was a major event in the prairie province and everyone present saw Fajardo pass his first pass since the west final when he played with two torn muscles.

Just as Fajardo hit the fan drum, he seems to have fully recovered from injuries from the last CFL season. Fajardo said it took about two months to heal.

“There was nothing I could do. I was pretty much a couch potato. I’m just looking forward to being physically active again, and in the past week I’ve finally been able to start being physically active,” Fajardo told The Saskatoon StarPhoenix.

Fajardo took the lead role. He led the drivers to a 12-4 record as a starter during the regular schedule and first place in the West Division. In October, he signed a two-year contract with the Riders for the 2021 season that paid out over $ 400,000 annually.

The 27-year-old Fajardo threw for 4,302 yards while in his first season as the No. 1 QB, he completed over 71 percent of his passes with 18 touchdowns against eight interceptions. The two-threat pivot used its legs for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns in 107 rush attempts, an average of 5.7 yards per carry. Fajardo was the most outstanding player in the West Division and the all-star quarterback of the CFL.

Jesus’ off-season sprinkles have helped the driver’s face to recover 100 percent. That should help Fajardo achieve his goal of becoming an elite CFL quarterback.