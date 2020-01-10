Loading...

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo believes he can elite with Jason Maas as his offensive coordinator.

“He understands what it means to be an elite CFL quarterback. I will feel more comfortable understanding his offense, ”said Fajardo of the Rod Pedersen Show.

“His track record of what he got from his quarterbacks is really exciting for me. There’s a lot of room for my growth as a quarterback.”

Maas was hired by the riders in December. It is a multi-year Saskatchewan-Meuse agreement that runs until the end of the 2021 season. This is in line with Fajardo’s contract.

“We had several conversations and only the passion that he brings. We see a lot of things at eye level. He wants to do a lot of things that fit my strengths,” said Fajardo.

“The number 1 that I will benefit from is going to a training camp as number 1. I have always been the two or three that I don’t get repetitions with number one. That hindered us last year. “

Fajardo and Maas team up in Saskatchewan after the Star QB led the drivers to a 12: 4 record over 4,302 meters, while over 71 percent of his passes with 18 touchdowns against eight interceptions in his first season as the No. 1 QB completed. The two-threat pivot used its legs for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns in 107 rush attempts, an average of 5.7 yards per carry.

“When I go out of season, the number 1 is that I want to be elite. And the way you belong to the elite in this league or in a professional sport is that you are consistent, ”said Fajardo.

“So I’m going to try to replicate as much as possible next year, obviously everything went my way last year. I’m going through every single game of the past year and falling apart. I’m ready to look for it.”

It was a painful end to Fajardo’s season in the West Final – not only because his team had lost, but he also injured himself. After Saskatchewan’s 20:13 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Riders Pivot showed that they were playing the game with two broken, oblique muscles.

It’s been about a month and a half when I haven’t been able to do much, ”said Fajardo. “I was released on the 21st of this month to throw the soccer ball. I know everything is fine there. “

Fajardo is on the way to being healthy and is trying to make the leap from the rapidly rising star to the elite three-down signal caller.