Rider killed when an all-terrain vehicle crashes into a blueberry swamp

Updated: 10:27 a.m. EST December 28, 2019

An overturned off-road vehicle was found in a frozen blueberry swamp early Saturday morning with the driver still inside, police said. Middleborough police said the accident was reported at 911 at approximately 12:40 a.m. "Upon arriving at the scene, MPD personnel entered the pond and tried to rescue the operator," police officers wrote in a statement. The only occupant of the vehicle, a 49-year-old man from Middleborough, was taken to the deaconess of Beth Israel. Hospital in Plymouth, where he was pronounced dead. The police refused to provide additional information about their identity, pending notification of their family. No one else was involved in the accident. Police used ropes to get the vehicle partially submerged from the water.

