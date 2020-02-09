Ricky Walker from Tampa Bay is the first XFL player to be ejected, while Matt McGloin Guardians leads through Aaron Murray, Vipers [Video]

Matt McGloin reacts to Ricky Walker beating Ian Silberman during Sunday’s XFL game between New York and Tampa Bay. Photo credit: XFL / YouTube

After the first two XFL games of the 2020 season had high scores, the defense of the New York Guardians was shown in game three of the four-game weekend when they hosted the Tampa Bay Vipers.

Matt McGloin, New York’s defense, shines

Matt McGloin still has NFL dreams. The former Penn State quarterback and NFL journeyman looked very good on his XFL debut on Sunday.

McGloin completed 15 of 29 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown in the Guardians’ 23-3 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The Vipers, who came into play as the only favorite in this week’s XFL competitions, struggled all afternoon.

As for Matt McGloin, he was channeling his inner Kirk Cousins ​​when his New York team took control early and Tampa Bay never got used to any rhythm.

On the other side of the field, quarterback Aaron Murray fought for the vipers all afternoon.

While passing for 231 yards, Murray threw two interceptions and only completed 16 out of 34 passes. He ended the game with a pass rating of 45.1.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star was eventually removed from the game and replaced by Quinton Flowers.

Even though the game was already decided when Flowers entered the game, he looked good in his service to Murray. Are we considering the first XFL controversy between Aaron Murray and Quinton Flowers? Stay tuned.

Ricky Walker strikes an ejection

If it wasn’t bad enough for Tampa Bay, DT Ricky Walker iced the cake.

Officials threw Walker out because he punched the offensive New York Guardians’ lineman Ian Silberman in the face or, more specifically, on the helmet after a Guardians game ended.

Why Walker chose a blow is still unclear. Watching the entire clip didn’t seem to annoy Walker after he ejected it as he headed for the locker room.

He actually seemed surprised that his afternoon was over.

The 23-year-old Walker, who played ball at Virginia Tech College, seemed almost confused to leave the game. Still, the Vipers will want to leave this game behind quickly to prepare for the battle against the Seattle Dragons next week.

While Tampa Bay will be holding its second street contest this weekend, the New York Guardians will prepare to face the DC Defenders in a 1-0 match.