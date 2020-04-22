Ricky Gervais risks fighting with Becks when he supports Jibe by saying ‘damn Beckham, I’m done with them now’ – The Scottish Sun

5

RICKY Gervais has staked an A-list dispute with Beckham after supporting criticism of Victoria’s millionaire staff of 30.

Comedian, 58, “likes” incriminating comments about David and his wife, fashion designer, who are estimated to be worth £ 335 million.

Ricky Gervais, known for ribbing celebs, likes tweets that hit Beckham ‘Credit’: Feature Credit

Comedians like tweets slamming Posh for leave workers

In a post that was deleted since then, a fan named Tony wrote on social media: “That damned Beckham, sorry I’m done with them now. Shame on them. “

This is related to a story about the Victoria fashion brand that asks the Government to pay 30 workers in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Gervais, who hit After Life’s Netflix back on Friday, is famous for his bad jokes on celebrities when he hosts the awards show.

News of Victoria’s decision to place 30 of its 120 staff on the scheme appeared on Sunday – with its flagship stores currently closed.

But he posted a photo last week showing him continuing to work on new designs and ranges with his team.

Its use of government cash has proven to be divisive, with many suggesting it should not be available to super-rich business owners – even though companies of all sizes are entitled to apply for support.

Beckham is worth around £ 335 million Credit: See Caption

Fashion designer David’s wife Victoria wants the government to pay 30 of its staff during the coronavirus crisis. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

But Victoria’s company has faced a series of financial pressures, with David and other investors understood to have stepped in before.

A Victoria spokesman said: “We are working hard to ensure our high-value Victoria Beckham team is protected during this uncertain period by keeping our business healthy.

“After carefully assessing all of our options, we made the decision to put a portion of staff on an upgraded package.”

Piers Morgan grumbled at Susanna Reid in Good Morning Britain over millionaire Victoria Beckham as she defended herself using a leave scheme

