Tonight marks the 77th Golden Globe Awards, and Apple TV + had three nominations before dark. Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the event in Beverly Hills, California, which is hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais.

After praising the original Apple TV + “The Morning Show,” Gervais made a few specific comments about Apple’s manufacturing facilities in China, the Amazon, and more.

At tonight’s Golden Globe Awards, Gervais praised “The Morning Show” as “a superb drama on the importance of dignity and the right thing to do.” The camera filmed a smiling Tim Cook in the audience, but Gervais’ comments took a sharp turn:

Apple launched into the game show with a superb drama on the importance of dignity and the good thing, carried out by a company which manages sweatshops in China. So you say you are awake, but the companies you work for are amazing. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS has launched a streaming service, you would call your agent, right?

If you do win a prize tonight, don’t use it as a platform for political speeches. You are not able to lecture the public on anything. You don’t know anything about the real world. Most of you have spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, go up, accept your little reward, thank your agent and your god, and go.

Gervais’ comments are aimed not only at companies like Apple and Amazon, but also at actors and actresses who play in the original content offered on each company’s respective streaming service. The remarks are even sharper given that Tim Cook is seated alongside these Hollywood stars in the audience.

In case you’re wondering how Apple TV + is doing tonight’s Golden Globe Awards, “The Morning Show” has been beaten by “Succession” for the best TV drama. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are both nominated for “Best Actress Performance in a TV Series, Drama”, but the award has yet to be announced.

