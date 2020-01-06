Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes monologue mocks Jeffrey Epstein's Hollywood ties

Loading...

The last time Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globe Awards four years ago, he hugged him with Mel Gibson and made jokes about Caitlyn Jenner who has haunted him ever since. So how did he outdo himself when he returned to host the fifth (and supposedly final) Sunday night?

Well, he started, beer in hand, promising that it would be his last time. “So I don’t care,” he said. “I’m kidding, I never did.” As the celebrity audience grew more nervous, Gervais offered advice. “Remember, these are just jokes, we will all die soon,” he said. “And there is no follow-up.”

After a few shots at Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy and Joe Pesci, whom he called Baby Yoda, Gervais rose to the lack of diversity among the finalists of the evening. “Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about it,” he said. “The Hollywood Foreign Press is all very, very racist.”

Gervais then plugged in his own Netflix After Life show, in which he plays a man who wants to kill himself. “OK, spoiler alert, season two is on the way, so in the end, he didn’t kill himself,” he said. “Just like Jeffrey Epstein.” As the crowd groaned, he added, “Shut up! I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care. You must have made your own way here on your own plane, right ?! ”

It was perhaps the craziest joke in Gervais’ opening monologue, but it was not the last. He called James Corden a “big cat”, joked about Judi Dench “licking (beep)”, then for his coup de grace tackled the big new streaming services managed by the company – and actors who are impatiently committed to work. for them.

“You say you are awake but the companies you work for – Apple, Amazon, Disney – if ISIS started a streaming service, you would call your agent, right? So if you win a prize this “Don’t use it as a platform for political speeches in the evening, right? You can’t teach the public anything about anything. You don’t know anything about the real world.”

“Most of you have spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg,” he said. “So if you win, go up, accept your small prize, thank your agent and your god, and shit.”

