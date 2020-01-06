Ricky Gervais followed everyone from Epstein to Felicity Huffman in his interlocking golden globes monologue

Loading...

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: In this handout photo from NBCUniversal Media, LLC, host Ricky Gervais speaks on stage during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images)

When we entered the Golden Globes 2020, we knew some harsh Hollywood commentary and jokes from host Ricky Gervais. What we did not realize was how loud the opening originator of the Office originator would be. Gervais spent his fifth time hosting the award ceremony in which everyone was criticized, from a post-operation Varsity Blues Felicity Huffman to Leonardo DiCaprio and Apple TV +.

Like Gervais, who also manages Netflix’s After Life, shrugged his apparent last time on the Golden Globes stage: “It’s the last time, what difference does it make?”

Absolutely no one in Hollywood could escape the Gervais fire – not even the international darling Dame Judi Dench. Keep reading to find out that each individual Gervais went after his opening monologue and the amazing joke he used to get them out.

You probably need some ice for these burns.

Felicity Huffman

“I came here in a limousine tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman.”

Jeffrey Epstein



“(After Life) season 2 is coming. So in the end (my character) did not kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Shut up. I know he’s your friend. But I don’t care. “

Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Andrew

On Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio’s tendency to date younger women: “Even Prince Andrew is like, come on Leo, mate. You’re almost 50.”

Judi Dench

About Judi Dench who said Cats was her destination: “She likes nothing better than to throw herself on the carpet. Lift her leg. And lick her butt hole. ”

Streaming services such as Apple TV + and Amazon Prime

About celebrities who work with controversial streaming services: “If ISIS started a streaming service, you would call your agent, wouldn’t you? If you win a prize tonight, don’t use it as a platform to give a political speech. You are unable to tell the public about anything … If you win, come up, accept your small prize, thank your agent and your God, and get lost. ”

